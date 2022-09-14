Dr. Robert J. Zehr, of Zehr Center for Orthopaedics in North Naples, introduced an interactive app to his practice, to assist ZCO patients preparing for joint replacement surgery. The mymobility app from Zimmer Biomet is a digital interactive care plan that allows patients to connect with the ZCO care team through their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch or Android smartphone. The app prompts patients to complete tasks assigned by Zehr as part of their prescribed care plan and allows the interactions needed to take an active role in optimizing their results and recovery. Users can message the ZCO’s physician assistant directly. The encrypted messaging feature allows patients to ask questions regarding their health, activity, care plan prognosis and surgeon’s directions. Patients can also share photos, such as a snapshot of their surgical incision site for an assessment of their healing.

NAPLES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO