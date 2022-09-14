Read full article on original website
howafrica.com
Two African American Developers Hired to Restore Famous Black Historic Center in Fort Myers, Florida
McCollum Hall, a historical site and commercial center in Dunbar, was built in 1938 by Clifford McCollum. Within the vicinity of Fort Myers, Florida, this property has been regarded as an essential landmark for the Black community. For several decades, the place has been a centerpiece of commerce, music, and entertainment that attracted some big-name performers in its prime; one of the few places both Blacks and whites went for entertainment during segregation. Many esteemed performers like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, and B.B. King performed at McCollum Hall during the 30s and 40s while entertaining the audience.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site
A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids
As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
Portions of Fort Myers under precautionary boil water notice
People living in parts of Fort Myers are under a boil water notice this morning after a water main break, according to the city.
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time
If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
WINKNEWS.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, pretty soon there’s going to be a ton of new restaurants to choose from. In East Naples, the Med Restaurant will be replacing Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub. That will be at least the sixth new concept to be inside the same building at...
Naples-based company brokers deal to distribute national coffee brands
Hoffman Family of Companies has entered into a deal with J.M. Smucker to expand the reach of Rowland Coffee Roasters products, including Cafe Bustelo and Pilon.
Punta Gorda Airport becomes exclusive military fuel contractor for SWFL
More military aircraft will be seen in the skies above Charlotte County after the Punta Gorda airport sealed a deal to be the exclusive fuel contractor for the region.
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as security threat
The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines. Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as national security threats and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI. At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a...
False report of active shooter at South Fort Myers High School
Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a false report of an active shooter at South Fort Myers High School today.
WINKNEWS.com
Funeral held for Brian McKellop Jr., who was shot by his stepfather
On Saturday, Brian McKellop Jr.’s family and friends said goodbye to a son, brother, and veteran. The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association escorted the family of United States Marine Corp Lance Corporal Brian McKellop Jr. from the First Baptist Church of Cape Coral to Coral Ridge Funeral home to lay him to rest.
Grand opening of new Senior Medical Center in Fort Myers
Mayor Kevin Anderson attends the grand opening of the new Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Fort Myers.
44-year-old motorcyclist dies in motorcycle crash in Lee County
A 44-year-old motorcyclist from Pompano Beach was killed after losing control of his motorcycle in Lee County Friday night.
Marconews.com
Collier planning commission sides against controversial high-rises on Isles of Capri
In a win for hundreds of opponents, Collier County planning commissioners have sided against a controversial high-rise development on Isles of Capri. On Thursday, the board voted 6-1 to recommend denial. Only commissioner Joe Schmitt dissented, saying if the current commercial zoning remains in place it would “just be a...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples single-tenant building sells for $9.75 million
4227 Progress LLC purchased a 44,500-square-foot, single-tenant building on 2.27 acres at 4227 Progress Ave. in Naples from WC Huff Ventures LC for $9.75 million. Brock Rasmussen of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer, and James Walls of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction.
A deeper look at what caused the boil notice in Cape Coral
On Tuesday, families we talked with were still concerned, asking us how harmful bacteria could spread downstream to other areas.
WESH
Florida gator removed from canal after eating dog, cat
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida homeowner said a gator near a family's dock ate both a dog and a cat on Wednesday. WBBH reports the gator was seen near a Cape Coral dock with a dog in its mouth. A family spotted it after hearing splashing and the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples orthopaedic surgeon introduces interactive app for joint replacement surgery patients
Dr. Robert J. Zehr, of Zehr Center for Orthopaedics in North Naples, introduced an interactive app to his practice, to assist ZCO patients preparing for joint replacement surgery. The mymobility app from Zimmer Biomet is a digital interactive care plan that allows patients to connect with the ZCO care team through their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch or Android smartphone. The app prompts patients to complete tasks assigned by Zehr as part of their prescribed care plan and allows the interactions needed to take an active role in optimizing their results and recovery. Users can message the ZCO’s physician assistant directly. The encrypted messaging feature allows patients to ask questions regarding their health, activity, care plan prognosis and surgeon’s directions. Patients can also share photos, such as a snapshot of their surgical incision site for an assessment of their healing.
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowner forced to remove stones that keep her driveway from flooding
A woman, tired of the flooding by her front door, decided to fix the problem on her own with step stones. Now the City of Cape Coral wants those stones removed. Sierra Szalay lives on Northwest 15th Street in Cape Coral. She said the flooding happens almost every day in front of her home.
Prioritizing Cape Coral Bridge project could add FDOT funds
While the Cape Coral Bridge project is coming out of the county budget, a vote to move forward makes FDOT the lead agency, and that means there may be federal money available.
