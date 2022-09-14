ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

howafrica.com

Two African American Developers Hired to Restore Famous Black Historic Center in Fort Myers, Florida

McCollum Hall, a historical site and commercial center in Dunbar, was built in 1938 by Clifford McCollum. Within the vicinity of Fort Myers, Florida, this property has been regarded as an essential landmark for the Black community. For several decades, the place has been a centerpiece of commerce, music, and entertainment that attracted some big-name performers in its prime; one of the few places both Blacks and whites went for entertainment during segregation. Many esteemed performers like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, and B.B. King performed at McCollum Hall during the 30s and 40s while entertaining the audience.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site

A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids

As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
FORT MYERS, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Florida State
Florida Health
santivachronicle.com

SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time

If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Funeral held for Brian McKellop Jr., who was shot by his stepfather

On Saturday, Brian McKellop Jr.’s family and friends said goodbye to a son, brother, and veteran. The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association escorted the family of United States Marine Corp Lance Corporal Brian McKellop Jr. from the First Baptist Church of Cape Coral to Coral Ridge Funeral home to lay him to rest.
FORT MYERS, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples single-tenant building sells for $9.75 million

4227 Progress LLC purchased a 44,500-square-foot, single-tenant building on 2.27 acres at 4227 Progress Ave. in Naples from WC Huff Ventures LC for $9.75 million. Brock Rasmussen of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer, and James Walls of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction.
NAPLES, FL
WESH

Florida gator removed from canal after eating dog, cat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida homeowner said a gator near a family's dock ate both a dog and a cat on Wednesday. WBBH reports the gator was seen near a Cape Coral dock with a dog in its mouth. A family spotted it after hearing splashing and the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples orthopaedic surgeon introduces interactive app for joint replacement surgery patients

Dr. Robert J. Zehr, of Zehr Center for Orthopaedics in North Naples, introduced an interactive app to his practice, to assist ZCO patients preparing for joint replacement surgery. The mymobility app from Zimmer Biomet is a digital interactive care plan that allows patients to connect with the ZCO care team through their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch or Android smartphone. The app prompts patients to complete tasks assigned by Zehr as part of their prescribed care plan and allows the interactions needed to take an active role in optimizing their results and recovery. Users can message the ZCO’s physician assistant directly. The encrypted messaging feature allows patients to ask questions regarding their health, activity, care plan prognosis and surgeon’s directions. Patients can also share photos, such as a snapshot of their surgical incision site for an assessment of their healing.
NAPLES, FL

