See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Glass Animals honored in new ‘Guinness World Records’ book

Guinness World Records salutes The Weeknd, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in its latest edition. Adele is the solo artist with the most Album of the Year Brit Awards — with three thanks to 30 — and is the first Best British Artist winner, the BRIT’s new gender-neutral category. “Easy on Me” is also the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify; it racked up nearly 20 million streams after it was released October 15.
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Taylor Swift Confirms Jack Antonoff On Midnights, Possibly Releases Snippet Under Pseudonym Niceboy Ed

Taylor Swift shared a video on her social accounts Friday captioned “The making of Midnights,” referring to the title of her upcoming album. The clip splices together footage from various recording sessions, mostly closeups of Swift in the studio. One of them shows her bouncing along with Jack Antonoff, confirming that he’s involved in the album — no surprise there considering Antonoff has worked on every LP she’s released since 1989 way back in 2015. The more interesting aspect of the teaser is its soundtrack.
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue

John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
