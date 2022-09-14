Read full article on original website
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Bob Dylan Still Lives in the Malibu Home He Bought for $105,000 in 1979
Bob Dylan lives in the Malibu home he bought for $105,000, but it's not as humble as it might seem.
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Punk Rocker Iggy Pop and Composer Catherine Graindorge Join Forces for Collaborative EP
Shirtless rock icon Iggy Pop and Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge released a thrilling EP on Sept. 9. The Dictator was born from a mutual appreciation … and a radio show. “He played two tracks of mine on his BBC 6 Music show last November,” Graindorge recalled in...
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)
At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL・
Father John Misty Shares New Live at Electric Lady EP: Listen
Father John Misty has shared a live EP of reimagined tracks from Chloë and the Next 20th Century, plus a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever).” Check out the Spotify session, dubbed the Live at Electric Lady EP, below.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
jambroadcasting.com
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Glass Animals honored in new ‘Guinness World Records’ book
Guinness World Records salutes The Weeknd, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in its latest edition. Adele is the solo artist with the most Album of the Year Brit Awards — with three thanks to 30 — and is the first Best British Artist winner, the BRIT’s new gender-neutral category. “Easy on Me” is also the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify; it racked up nearly 20 million streams after it was released October 15.
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Confirms Jack Antonoff On Midnights, Possibly Releases Snippet Under Pseudonym Niceboy Ed
Taylor Swift shared a video on her social accounts Friday captioned “The making of Midnights,” referring to the title of her upcoming album. The clip splices together footage from various recording sessions, mostly closeups of Swift in the studio. One of them shows her bouncing along with Jack Antonoff, confirming that he’s involved in the album — no surprise there considering Antonoff has worked on every LP she’s released since 1989 way back in 2015. The more interesting aspect of the teaser is its soundtrack.
Brian Wilson ‘Loved’ Hearing That Frank Sinatra Got Sick Before Performances
Brian Wilson discussed his admiration for Frank Sinatra with the release, 'I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir.' Here's what we know about this Beach Boy.
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry Drops Pop-Punk Song ‘Hate Me’
Jager Henry is the grandson of the late, great John Bonham, and he's continuing his family's musical legacy by creating his own songs. Today (Sept. 15), he's added to his catalog with a new pop-punk track called "Hate Me." Unlike his father Jason Bonham and his grandfather before him, Henry's...
George Harrison Said Bob Dylan Should’ve Sung on a ‘Cloud Nine’ Track
George Harrison said Bob Dylan should've sung on a 'Cloud Nine' track. Here's what the former Beatle had to say about his friend.
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts Three-Part Video on the Making of His New LP ‘Patient Number 9’
Legendary rocker and frontman Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a new three-part video for the making of his newest LP, Patient Number 9. The first installment of the behind-the-scenes series is out now and fans can see the video below via Osbourne’s YouTube page. Following the release of his much-anticipated...
