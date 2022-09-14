Read full article on original website
Anne Garrels, longtime foreign correspondent for NPR, died of lung caner on Wednesday, the network announced. Garrels, who was 71, also worked for ABC News and NBC News. During her career, Garrels reported from the front lines in hotspots including Afghanistan, the Middle East and Iraq. She was one of the few reporters who remained in Baghdad at the outset of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, and she later chronicled her experiences in the book Naked in Baghdad. She was bureau chief for ABC News in Moscow and Central America. Garrels was born on July 2, 1951 in Springfield, MA. She moved...
Larry is joined by award-winning filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein to discuss their new PBS docuseries The U.S. and the Holocaust premiering Sept. 18. They begin their conversation by detailing the United States government’s inadequacies in their response to the Nazi’s persecution of the Jews during WWII. Next, they offer a brief history of xenophobia in American society leading up to the events in the film(7:10) and talk about how the number of casualties and the sentimentality of certain portrayals of the war like The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank may have been different if America would have reacted more quickly.(19:06) After the break they dive into Charles Lindbergh’s anti-semitism and how it drastically contradicted his celebrated public persona while also shining a light on some of the lesser known heroes of the Holocaust.(29:35) They end the pod by collectively pondering how humanity is capable of committing atrocities like the Holocaust and debate if the current political climate in the U.S. is heading towards a similar atmosphere.(40:09)
What lessons I learned from reading “On Writing”. Stephen King is the master when it comes to writing. His book, On Writing, is the funniest and the most well-written book I’ve ever read. It is a biography/guide on how to become a better writer. Stephen breaks down tools, examples and secrets which will improve your writing.
On today's StoryCorps, we unveil a new theme, which you're hearing now, and also a different veteran's story. In the 1970s, John Singer left the Army and changed his name to Faygele Ben-Miriam. His friends, Patrick Haggerty and Ronni Gilboa, remember him. PATRICK HAGGERTY: In Yiddish, Faygele means little bird....
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Yiyun Li about her new novel, "The Book of Goose," a story of two French girls who write a book that alters their lives.
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rob Roth, the author of "WARHOLCAPOTE," a book that recreates a play conceived by the artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote.
The Queen made her way into generations of pop music. We listen to a portion of several songs which mention the queen — including songs by Duke Ellington, The Beatles and The Sex Pistols. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Britain's Queen Elizabeth reigned for seven decades before her death last week,...
This week, the National Toy Hall of Fame announced its finalists for this year, NPR hosts share what movies they're excited for this fall, and Quinta Brunson made history at the Emmys. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should...
Since its founding, the United States has been a majority Christian nation. And while it's still the dominant religion, the country's Christian majority has been shrinking for decades. Now, a new study from Pew Research Center shows that as of 2020, the number of Americans who identify as Christian is about 64%. Fifty years ago, that number was 90%. And if that trend continues, Pew predicts that Christians could become a minority in just a few decades. Stephanie Kramer led the study for Pew Research Center. She's a senior researcher specializing in religion. And she joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ifedayo Gatling of the Harlem Gospel Travelers, and the group's producer and mentor Eli "Paperboy" Reed, about their second album Look Up! which is out Friday. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Ifedayo Gatling remembers when he met the teacher who would change his life, musician Eli "Paperboy"...
The number 1 reason why we people try reading, but, give up after one or two chapters, is because they chose a boring book. A lot of people begin reading self-help books, which aren’t particularly the most interesting. Books, at least the first ones, should be exciting. They should hook you instantly, and manipulate you to keep reading.
This is FRESH AIR. Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis died Monday at the age of 87. In 1965, his trio reached the pop charts with a live recording they made in a Washington, D.C., nightclub. That record, "The 'In' Crowd," was the rare jazz single that landed on the Billboard Top 10 list. In 2015, on the 50th anniversary of "The 'In' Crowd," our jazz critic, Kevin Whitehead, told us how that single came to be.
NPR's Juana Summers chats with Marcus Mumford about his debut solo album, Self-Titled, which is a deeply personal exploration of healing, mercy and forgiveness. Marcus Mumford didn't set out to write a solo album. MARCUS MUMFORD: I got to a point after some of the more intense lockdowns in COVID...
The horrific, near-fatal stabbing of celebrated author Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in Chautauqua, N.Y., provoked a small but not unrelated memory; I — someone who has also measured out a life putting one sentence after another — needed to find some clarity in all that had happened.
Washington Post reporter Casey Parks' first book, Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery, follows her attempts to uncover Roy Hudgins' story while rediscovering her own along the way.
In his newest documentary series, The U.S. and the Holocaust, Ken Burns and his collaborators are revisiting some very familiar ground. Geoffrey C. Ward, who wrote the script for this new series, also wrote the Burns epic documentaries The War, about World War II, and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, in which Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt figured prominently, as they do here. And Ward wrote The Civil War, which put Ken Burns on the map in the first place.
For years after my last failed relationship, I would hoard lines from books that seemed to describe my ex perfectly and devastatingly. “It gratified him to feel like a desperate man,” Willa Cather writes of the surly husband, Frank, in O Pioneers! “His unhappy temperament was like a cage; he could never get out of it; and he felt that other people, his wife in particular, must have put him there.” Yes, yes, that was exactly how he was! I thought, scribbling down the quote.
The first work of fiction by American poet and Nobel laureate Louise Glück is to be published in the UK later this year. Marigold and Rose: A Fiction is a “prose narrative” about the twins of the title, and follows them in the first year of their life as they “begin to piece together the world as they move between Mother’s stories of ‘Long, long ago’ and Father’s ‘Once upon a time’”.
The longlists for fiction and nonfiction in the National Book Award competition are out, and there are a lot of new faces.
From Russian folklore to a Scarlet Letter retelling to 1940s magical realism to Old West bloody true crime — these are the books you don't want to miss.
