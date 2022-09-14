NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels is only two games into his LSU career, but he’s starting to show why the Tigers took the quarterback out of the transfer portal. “I think you start with efficiency with Daniels. His ability to keep eight drives alive consecutively and turn them into touchdowns. I think that’s a great place to start. So you know, I think there is still growth there, and he would tell you that if he was standing here. There is still growth and recognition. But he’s so coachable. I think I mentioned this the last time we talked about him, is his demeanor when he comes to the sideline. He is extremely coachable, taking in information, talking to the box, talking to me on the sideline where you can get him information and he can pick that up and move on to the next series. So I like that about him. Look, here’s a guy with three years of starting experience, and you can sense and feel that when he comes to the sideline, that you can have that kind of dialog,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO