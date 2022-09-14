Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (2-1) opened up Southeastern Conference play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. LSU’s offense got off to a slow start and only managed 71 yards on its first 23 plays...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr scores 67 points in rout of Warren Easton
Edna Karr scored a rushing touchdown on six consecutive possessions in the first half and added two more scores soon after halftime on the way to defeating Warren Easton 67-20 in a showdown between local football powers Saturday at Behrman Stadium. Deantre Jackson rushed 11 times for 217 yards and...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine stuns Zachary to end a 17-game winning streak. 'It is a statement game.'
Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining in the game to give St. Augustine the lead and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 comeback win over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night in Zachary.
fox8live.com
Hammond looks to remain unbeaten at South Terrebonne
BOURG, La. (WVUE) - After two seasons of COVID-19 interruptions, Hammond High football (2-0) is seeing the positive results they were hoping for when they originally hired former LSU linebacker Dorsett Buckels to take the reigns as head coach. Ahead of a matchup with South Terrebonne on Friday (Sept. 16), the Tornados are looking to forge a 3-0 win streak.
fox8live.com
Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt only cared about one stat — the final score. Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday. “It doesn’t really matter what my stats are,” Pratt...
fox8live.com
The megaphone stays in Metairie, Rummel runs all over Shaw, 31-12
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders will keep the megaphone in Metairie after beating Shaw, 31-12. Rummel’s Norman Taylor and Jaidyn Martin both scored two rushing TD’s. With the victory, Rummel improves to 3-0 on the season. Shaw drops to 1-2, and hasn’t grabbed a victory from...
fox8live.com
Rummel and Shaw battle for the megaphone
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two games into the season, and the Rummel Raiders own two victories. Those wins came against impressive opponents, Ouachita and U-High. “Well, definitely proud of the results up to this point. Two very good opponents that we played, been able to come out with victories. Proud of that, but as we just told the kids, there’s not only room for improvement but there was times we didn’t execute well. I think had we executed a little better on both sides in both games, we could’ve had some comfortable leads,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
fox8live.com
Brian Kelly talks Micah Baskerville, John Emery, Sevyn Banks, & more
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly held his weekly talk show from TJ Ribs on Thursday, Sept. 15, and had plenty to speak about. Kelly said Ohio State transfer cornerback Sevyn Banks will play in the SEC opener against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 17. He missed the first two games due to injury.
fox8live.com
Experienced Jayden Daniels producing positive results in the LSU offense
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels is only two games into his LSU career, but he’s starting to show why the Tigers took the quarterback out of the transfer portal. “I think you start with efficiency with Daniels. His ability to keep eight drives alive consecutively and turn them into touchdowns. I think that’s a great place to start. So you know, I think there is still growth there, and he would tell you that if he was standing here. There is still growth and recognition. But he’s so coachable. I think I mentioned this the last time we talked about him, is his demeanor when he comes to the sideline. He is extremely coachable, taking in information, talking to the box, talking to me on the sideline where you can get him information and he can pick that up and move on to the next series. So I like that about him. Look, here’s a guy with three years of starting experience, and you can sense and feel that when he comes to the sideline, that you can have that kind of dialog,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
saturdaytradition.com
Kansas State, Tulane unveil incredible helmet designs for Week 3 showdown
Kansas State and Tulane are going all out when it comes to helmets for their meeting. The Wildcats will need to prove they can contend in the Big 12, however they certainly are contending for having the top retro helmet in the sport. The Wildcats will don their old retro...
fox8live.com
Jayden Daniels’s father talks about what he’s gone through to become LSU’s QB
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The story of Jayden Daniels begins in San Bernadino, Calif., and his love for sports started at a young age. Jayden was starting at quarterback as a freshman in high school, even if he didn’t seem built for the competition. He slowly but surely gained weight and chose to attend Arizona State on the next level.
LIVE: Tulane 17, Kansas State 10 FINAL
Following a dominating win over longtime conference foe Missouri, K-State wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday as Tulane visits Manhattan for a 2 p.m. matchup on Big 12 Now. Follow along for live updates as the Wildcats host Tulane. COIN TOSS: Kansas State has won the...
fox8live.com
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Lonnie Matherne, 'The Real' Robert Mitchell in long New Orleans radio career, dies at 79
Lonnie Matherne Jr., better known as Robert Mitchell during his half-century career as a popular New Orleans radio disc jockey, program director and talk show host, died Monday at Slidell Memorial Hospital of complications from surgery. He was 79. Matherne, who was called “The Real” Robert Mitchell on air, spent...
brproud.com
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
theadvocate.com
LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop
An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
fox8live.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
wbrz.com
'I heard the train, then I heard the shots:' LSU student found shot to death in car at Gov't St. railroad crossing
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was gunned down in Downtown East while stopped at a railroad crossing late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 21-year-old Allison Rice, was found shortly after 2 a.m. on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard. Investigators said she was shot multiple times.
culinarybackstreets.com
Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight
We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
