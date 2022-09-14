Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Bainbridge resident finds home at SSU
A native of Bainbridge, junior Chloe Legg first found Shawnee State University as a participant in the College Credit Plus (CCP) program in high school. Visiting campus and the fact her sister also attended and graduated from the university made it easy for her to decide to attend. “I always...
Times Gazette
Falling not normal part of aging
The AAA7 is joining the Ohio Department of Aging in recognizing September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month. Did you know that many falls are preventable? If you are caring for an older adult, below are four tips to talk with them about falls from the National Council on Aging. Having the conversation today can help your loved one reduce their risk of a fall.
Times Gazette
Ghostly stories from the past
The Highland County Historical Society is planning several events in the upcoming months. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m., the annual Ghost Walk returns to the Hillsboro Cemetery. This popular event showcases historical figures who are buried in the cemetery through dramatic narrative. This year’s lineup will feature a bevy of notable female historical figures. For the first time in the event’s history, no men will be portrayed in the show.
Times Gazette
AGMC Fall Gala at Orpheum
Fall has become a particularly exciting time this year for the delivery of health care in the Greenfield area. The final touches are presently being placed on a new medical office building expansion of Adena Greenfield Medical Center which, once completed, will further enhance the overall patient experience by bringing all of AGMC’s services under one roof, expanding parking availability, allowing for additional hospital services, and setting the stage for future growth.
Times Gazette
The tallest corn, a 10-cent movie, city threatened
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Land bank awards multiple bids
The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) announced Thursday the awarding of five of the six bids for a Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Bid packets awarded at the meeting were as follows:. * The total awarded Bid Packet 1 bid was from B. Vance Excavating LLC for...
Times Gazette
HPD: Woman left children in running vehicle
A Greenfield woman who allegedly left two children unattended in an unlocked vehicle while she went in a Hillsboro store was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsboro Police Department. The police department said officers responded to a call of two small children left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot...
Times Gazette
Women was on phone with officer when shots fired
A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
