Sprouts Farmers Market announces Cape Coral grand opening for Oct. 7
Sprouts Farmers Market’s newest store at 1800 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral will host its grand opening Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting with Cape Coral City Council member Tom Hayden will take place at 6:45 a.m., with the doors opening to the public at 7 a.m. The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area, according to company officials. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Naples-Marco Island area ranks second on Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list
The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,250 a month median rent for August was enough to rank it second on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list. The area experienced a 21.4% increase in rent compared to August 2021. Silverthorne, Colorado was the most expensive small city, with No. 3 Santa Cruz, California; No. 4 Napa, California and No. 5 Boulder, Colorado, rounding out the top five.
Naples single-tenant building sells for $9.75 million
4227 Progress LLC purchased a 44,500-square-foot, single-tenant building on 2.27 acres at 4227 Progress Ave. in Naples from WC Huff Ventures LC for $9.75 million. Brock Rasmussen of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer, and James Walls of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction.
Online auction selling equipment from former Signcraft Signs & Things
The remaining equipment and furnishings of the former Signcraft Signs & Things business in East Naples will go to the highest bidder during a weeklong auction already underway. The short-notice auction started Wednesday morning, and lots will start closing Tuesday afternoon. “We are doing it via an online auction on...
Fort Myers building sells for $2.7 million
Coneco Realty LLC purchased a 30,170-square-foot building on 1.65 acres at 2485-2487 N. Airport Road in Fort Myers from James J. Freedman Trust for $2.7 million. Bill Young and Biagio Bernardo of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer, and Adam Bornhorst of Lee & Associates represented the seller.
