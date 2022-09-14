Sprouts Farmers Market’s newest store at 1800 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral will host its grand opening Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting with Cape Coral City Council member Tom Hayden will take place at 6:45 a.m., with the doors opening to the public at 7 a.m. The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area, according to company officials. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO