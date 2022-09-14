The Austin Packers football team was looking for win number two in a row Friday night as they traveled to New Prague to take on the Trojans in a Big Southeast District Red Division matchup, and in a game that saw four lead changes in the second half, a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in the latter stages of the fourth quarter helped to lift the Trojans past the Packers 28-17.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO