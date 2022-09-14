ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin Packers football team falls to New Prague 28-17 Friday evening

The Austin Packers football team was looking for win number two in a row Friday night as they traveled to New Prague to take on the Trojans in a Big Southeast District Red Division matchup, and in a game that saw four lead changes in the second half, a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in the latter stages of the fourth quarter helped to lift the Trojans past the Packers 28-17.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy