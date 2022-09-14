Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Artist Profile: Peruvian Legend Yma Súmac
Yma Súmac was born in Sept. 13, 1922 as Zoila Emperatriz Chávarri Castillo. She was worldwide known for her five octave vocal range. She was a true diva, also known as the “Incan Princess.”. She was born in El Callao, a city next to Lima, but grew...
operawire.com
Leeds Conservatoire Announces Leeds Lieder Weekend of Song
Leeds Conservatoire has announced an autumn season celebrating song. Leeds Lieder Weekend of Song: Rediscovering Lieder is slated for Oct. 21-23, 2022, with all recitals to be performed at The Venue at Leeds Conservatoire. The lineup of artists includes mezzo-soprano Kitty Whately, with pianist and Director of Leeds Lieder Joseph...
PopSugar
The Story of Mexican Reggaeton and 8 Artists You Need to Know About
Perreo and reggaeton have come a long way from the clubs of Puerto Rico and even further from the Jamaican workers who brought reggae and dancehall to Panama. Today, perreo has become a globally recognized method of artistic expression. Artists like Bad Bunny are pushing the boundaries of what was once a tightly guarded, macho genre. But reggaeton has proven that it can adapt wherever it lands and to whoever is on the mic. "Reggaeton is a unique genre," reggaetonero Dímelo Flow tells POPSUGAR. "From the lyrics to the beat to its sandungueo. This genre represents many countries and cultures, and each artist has the possibility to make it unique to their own personality and style, creating a versatile genre for all Latinos. Over time, reggaeton has evolved to incorporate new mixes, influences, and themes. From dancehall to salsa and cumbia and now even electronic. The genre lends itself to different fusions that showcase the best of Latino culture."
Slipped Disc
A German orchestra mourns its famed founder
The Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn has announced th deat of its much recorded founder-conductor Jörg Faerber. He was 93. Unfortunately, we, the Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn, have to announce that our founder, first chief conductor and long-time executive director Jörg Faerber has died at his retirement home in Willich in Nordrhein-Westphalia.
"Phantom of the Opera" is leaving Broadway
The "Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running show, will close next year after more than three decades, the New York Times reported Friday. The bigger picture: Theater is one of many businesses that were forced into prolonged closure because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite shifting health protocols and widespread vaccination,...
'Phantom of the Opera' announces end to historic 35-year run on Broadway
After 35 years, one of Broadway's best-known shows will close its curtains for the final time in 2023. The "Phantom of the Opera" announced Friday its last performance will be on Feb. 18 at The Majestic Theater in New York. Based on Gaston Leroux's horror novel, the musical debuted in...
operawire.com
Gloriæ Dei Cantores to Present ‘Angelic Hosts’ Concert
The Gloriæ Dei Cantores (Singers to the Glory of God) will present an in-person and live-streamed concert in honor of St. Michael and all angels. “Angelic Hosts” will feature a range of works by Gabrieli, Tchaikovsky, Howells, Sowerby, and Britten, celebrating Gregorian chant, romantic music, and 21st-century pieces.
William and Harry stand vigil with cousins at queen's coffin
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Princes William and Harry stood vigil at either end of the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, heads bowed as a line of mourners streamed past the late monarch's lying-in-state.
operawire.com
Jonas Kaufmann, Maria Agresta, Cecilia Bartoli & Javier Camarena Lead Opera Monte Carlo’s 2023 Season
Opera Monte Carlo has announced its 2023 season featuring many of the greatest artists of our time. Cecilia Bartoli stars in Handel’s “Alcina” with Philippe Jarroussky, Sandrine Piau, Varduhi Abrahamyan, Maxim Mironov, and Peter Kalman. Gianluca Capuano conducts the production by Christof Loy. Performance Dates: Jan. 20-26,...
The week in classical: La Traviata; Salome; Jeneba Kanneh-Mason & the Philharmonia – review
Grand Opera House, Belfast; Royal Opera House; Bold Tendencies, London. NI Opera’s excellent new Verdi production went straight to the heart, while Royal Opera’s Strauss revival failed to ignite. Plus, the next star Kanneh-Mason…. As the streets cleared and Belfast returned to normal after the King’s visit on...
Classical home listening: Igor Levit takes on Tristan; an ideal John Adams primer
Levit ranges from Wagner to Henze with the Leipzig Gewandhaus, while Paavo Järvi and the Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich celebrate their artist-in-residence. Never try to second-guess the Russian-German pianist Igor Levit. Love and death are the twin flames of his new double album. Contrasting with the polychromatic presentation of last year’s On DSCH, his new Tristan (Sony) has monochrome sobriety. The unifying theme is the Tristan legend made famous by Wagner and explored by others, in homage and inspiration.
operawire.com
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Announces 2022-23 Season
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine has announced its season for 2022-23. This is its 12th season of “Great Music in a Great Space” led by Kent Tritle. For this article we will focus on vocal performances only. All performances begin at 7:30 pm. The first choral...
