Perreo and reggaeton have come a long way from the clubs of Puerto Rico and even further from the Jamaican workers who brought reggae and dancehall to Panama. Today, perreo has become a globally recognized method of artistic expression. Artists like Bad Bunny are pushing the boundaries of what was once a tightly guarded, macho genre. But reggaeton has proven that it can adapt wherever it lands and to whoever is on the mic. "Reggaeton is a unique genre," reggaetonero Dímelo Flow tells POPSUGAR. "From the lyrics to the beat to its sandungueo. This genre represents many countries and cultures, and each artist has the possibility to make it unique to their own personality and style, creating a versatile genre for all Latinos. Over time, reggaeton has evolved to incorporate new mixes, influences, and themes. From dancehall to salsa and cumbia and now even electronic. The genre lends itself to different fusions that showcase the best of Latino culture."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO