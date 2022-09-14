Pushing culture forward is not an easy task, but June Ambrose has the intel on how to do it. The legendary, award-winning creative director celebrated Puma’s 75-year history with a high-power immersive New York Fashion Week show. For the Puma SS23 FUTROGRADE runway, Ambrose took over Cipriani’s, a New York glitterati institution, and injected the space with her magic—dancers, LED screens from wall to wall, Usain Bolt in a tuxedo, a Dapper Dan collaboration, and loads of sparkly high-end tracksuits. “She has always exuded such a confidence that made you trust her judgment in whatever she said was hot fashionably,” Missy Elliott, a friend and long-time collaborator of Ambrose told Interview ahead of the show. “You trusted her because she spoke with confidence, she walked with confidence, and she surely dressed with confidence.” All of that confidence was materialised into a 40-piece collection with palpable and exciting nods to hip hop and Puma’s archive. We caught up with Ambrose after the show for a chat about her favorite Elliott look of all time (a tough decision to make) and how she works it.

