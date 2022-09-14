Read full article on original website
Matthew McConaughey's new movie scrapped weeks before production
Matthew McConaughey movie Dallas Sting has been pulled by Skydance Media just weeks before production was scheduled to kick off in New Orleans. According to Deadline, the real-life sports underdog story raised "impropriety" allegations that were subsequently investigated by the producers, who decided to scrap this Rocky-esque drama as a result.
Bloodlands star says her character is "lying to everyone" in season 2
Bloodlands series 2 airs tonight after its first season aired last year, and Olivia actress Victoria Smurfit has teased that her character is playing big games this season. Bloodlands follows The Hobbit and Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt as Northern Irish police officer DCI Tom Brannick, who attempts to solve a cold case that he has huge personal ties to. In series two, Smurfit plays the widow of an account whose murder could potentially expose Brannick's secrets. In a Q&A for the series, Smurfit said that Olivia goes toe-to-toe with Brannick and "lies" to pretty much everyone in the series.
Former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham pranked over Robbie Roscoe 'return hope'
Former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham was pranked over the return of his character Robbie Roscoe. The soap star appeared to be pleading with Hollyoaks bosses to get his old job back as Roscoe via his social media. "I've been begging the Hollyoaks producers to get me back and they won't...
Married At First Sight star Bob Voysey reveals "difficult" part of filming show
Married At First Sight star Bob Voysey has revealed what he considered the most "difficult" part about filming the show. During an interview with FUBAR Radio, the reality star opened up about his regrets from the show and revealed some of the difficult parts of filming it. "I rely a...
Eddie Redmayne admits Les Misérables song was "appallingly sung"
Les Misérables star Eddie Redmayne believes he "appallingly" sang 'Empty Chairs at Empty Tables' in the 2012 movie. Directed by Tom Hooper (The King's Speech), this adaptation of the classic musical placed the future Oscar winner in the role of Marius Pontmercy, opposite Anne Hathaway's Fantine, Russell Crowe's Javert and Hugh Jackman's Jean Valjean.
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Eastenders -Confused by the "old alfie" story
So we were told the old alfie was back the one originally arrived but then tonight when he made the call it showed us he is a devious as he was 4 years ago then he changed again are we meant to route for him or are they trying to make him into max branning type character.
My So Called Life...
Finally gotten around to watching this and I am in love with it - Claire Danes and the whole cast are brilliant. Yeah, I agree. It was a brilliant show and Claire Danes was just fantastic. It's always been one of my 'cancelled too soon' shows whenever anyone asks. Yeah,...
Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts
Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh set to attend Queen’s funeral
Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy actor Sandra Oh is going to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday (September 19) in London. The actress will attend as a part of the Canadian delegation, who will participate in the procession of national honours as a part of the service. Oh is a Canadian born to Korean parents.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrate pregnancy with Deadpool pic
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting another baby! Lively is pregnant with the couple's fourth child together and took to Instagram to celebrate the exciting news. Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and so far have three daughters together. James was born in December 2014, Inez was born in September 2016 and Betty was born in October 2019. It is unknown what the sex of this fourth child will be, so it's unclear if they are expecting their first son or a fourth daughter.
EE - How many times has Phil been married?
I heard them talking about this in an episode the other day, and it surprised me to think how many times Phil has been married. I know there was also a wedidng to Stella in 2007, did they actually get married or did she kill herself before? Then there was apparently a wedding between Phil and Shirley in 2011, but I don't remember the details around this at all??
Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
Karate Kid remake in the works
Https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a41255151/new-karate-kid-movie-announced-cobra-kai-success/. Personally I'm not happy about this at all and it makes no sense. We have Kobra Kai which is a sequel to the Karate Kid trilogy so remaking the original move set in modern day with different actors portraying the characters sounds horrible. Karate Kid is like Star Wars...
Home and Away dropped by Channel 5 on Queen's funeral day
Home and Away will not air on Channel 5 on Monday, September 19. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, a number of broadcast changes have been made to accommodate for news coverage. Since the Queen's funeral will now take place on Monday, Channel 5 has confirmed that...
Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder confirms Netflix release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder which has had some tipping Pugh for an Oscar nomination. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Room writer Emma Donoghue. It stars Pugh as English nurse Lib Wright who is brought to a tiny village in the Irish Midlands to observe 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy).
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten marries Ben McGrath
Love Is Blind alum Jessica Batten is now officially a married woman. The former reality show contestant wed her fiancé Benjamin McGrath in an intimate ceremony held at Santa Barbara Courthouse. Batten and McGrath announced their engagement in September 2021 and initially planned to have a large wedding to...
Classic Corrie Today Sarah Platt/Internet Grooming Story
This is how you do a great issue driven story/plot. Watch listen & learn instead of the utter dross you churn out now. If you haven't seen it yet, I wont spoilt it for you. If done now the stalker would probably end up as a regular and bow out in a sensationalist stunt. And would make numerous returns to milk the story further.
Hollyoaks: Any Wild Predictions For The Stunt?
With the stunt two weeks away anyone got any theories on what might happen my two are:. Norma will kill James or the Detective whom works for her and Warren may cause the stunt by trying to shoot Norma, Bobby will kill Silas as Silas tries to kill Mercedes and Theresa will get the blame forcing her to go on the run.
Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
