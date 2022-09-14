Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Clarence “Keith” Wideman — Service 9/19/22 2 P.M.
Clarence “Keith” Wideman of Festus passed away September 9th, he was 59 years old. A memorial gathering for Keith Wideman will be Monday (9/19) from Noon until the time of memorial service at 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial at-a-later date in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
KFVS12
Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Perry County
(Perryville) A man from Perrvyille was killed in a two vehicle accident yesterday (thursday), just before noon, in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 51, just south of Perry County Road 206 when a Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Timothy Tarrillion of Perryville crossed the centerline and the front of his truck struck the left side of a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Jagjiwan Billang of Ontario, Canada.
republicmonitor.com
Bikers on the Square holds milestone event this weekend
There are going to be plenty of motorcycles around the Perryville Downtown Square this weekend as a group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts take part in a special event. Perryville will host the 10th annual Bikers on the Square Sept. 16-17. Organizer Robynne Duvall is excited for the milestone event.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise
The City of Festus will Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is Saturday night along Festus Main Street. Festus Mayor Sam Richards says this is a fun event he always looks forward to. There will be a “show and shine” gathering in the afternoon around 2 o’clock in the Festus Public Library parking lot and the cruising begins at 6 o’clock. The Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission.
KFVS12
Part of Broadway Street closing for construction
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. The reason for closing the street is for construction of a new culvert to be put in to avoid flooding. The...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Tops Sikeston on KREI
(Farmington) The Farmington Knights made it seven straight over Sikeston with a 48-15 victory at Haile Memorial Stadium. It took only seconds for the Knights to break in front…. After that special teams gem the Farmington running game took over. Kaesen McClain scored the next two touchdowns for the...
KFVS12
Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener. The cause is unknown at this time. The...
Large fire engulfs oil change station in Belleville
Emergency crews are responding to a fire Thursday morning at a Jiffy Lube station in Belleville.
semoball.com
Williams, Jackson pound out homecoming win over Poplar Bluff
Tony Williams and the Jackson offense danced their way to a homecoming win Friday night at The Pit. The senior scored four times on short runs and Jackson scored on three straight possessions midway through the second half, adding to its 14-point halftime lead in a 35-7 win over Poplar Bluff.
kbsi23.com
Hwy. 51 shut down in Perry County, MO after crash
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Highway 51 is shut down after a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Perry County. It happened around 1 p.m. on Hwy. 51 just south of County Road 206, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A detour is available via County Road...
semoball.com
Big plays lift Farmington over Sikeston
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Big plays bit Sikeston Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell on the road to Farmington 48-15. The Knights opened the game returning the kickoff for a touchdown and had three other scoring plays of over 50 yards on their way to defeating Sikeston for the seventh-straight time.
wsiu.org
School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road
A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
semoball.com
Perryville dominates Bayless to pick up first win
ST. LOUIS — Perryville picked up its first win of the season in dominant fashion. The Pirates rolled to a 40-0 shutout victory over Bayless on Friday night at Bayless High School. "It's a weight off of our shoulders, for sure," Perryville coach Brent Roth said. "When you lose...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man charged in shooting death of House Springs man
Eric Q. Collins, 29, of Arnold has been charged in the shooting death of a 46-year-old House Springs man at a mobile home community north of House Springs and east of Byrnes Mill, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced. Collins allegedly shot and killed Michael Gray on Tuesday night, Sept....
mymoinfo.com
House Springs homicide update
(House Springs) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an active homicide case. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting gunshots, and deputies were called to the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney has more on the case.
KFVS12
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
