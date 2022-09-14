ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Clarence “Keith” Wideman — Service 9/19/22 2 P.M.

Clarence “Keith” Wideman of Festus passed away September 9th, he was 59 years old. A memorial gathering for Keith Wideman will be Monday (9/19) from Noon until the time of memorial service at 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial at-a-later date in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
FESTUS, MO
KFVS12

Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Perryville Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Perry County

(Perryville) A man from Perrvyille was killed in a two vehicle accident yesterday (thursday), just before noon, in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 51, just south of Perry County Road 206 when a Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Timothy Tarrillion of Perryville crossed the centerline and the front of his truck struck the left side of a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Jagjiwan Billang of Ontario, Canada.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Perryville, MO
Obituaries
republicmonitor.com

Bikers on the Square holds milestone event this weekend

There are going to be plenty of motorcycles around the Perryville Downtown Square this weekend as a group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts take part in a special event. Perryville will host the 10th annual Bikers on the Square Sept. 16-17. Organizer Robynne Duvall is excited for the milestone event.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise

The City of Festus will Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is Saturday night along Festus Main Street. Festus Mayor Sam Richards says this is a fun event he always looks forward to. There will be a “show and shine” gathering in the afternoon around 2 o’clock in the Festus Public Library parking lot and the cruising begins at 6 o’clock. The Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission.
FESTUS, MO
KFVS12

Part of Broadway Street closing for construction

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. The reason for closing the street is for construction of a new culvert to be put in to avoid flooding. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire

The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
IRONTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Funeral Home
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Tops Sikeston on KREI

(Farmington) The Farmington Knights made it seven straight over Sikeston with a 48-15 victory at Haile Memorial Stadium. It took only seconds for the Knights to break in front…. After that special teams gem the Farmington running game took over. Kaesen McClain scored the next two touchdowns for the...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener. The cause is unknown at this time. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Obituaries
semoball.com

Williams, Jackson pound out homecoming win over Poplar Bluff

Tony Williams and the Jackson offense danced their way to a homecoming win Friday night at The Pit. The senior scored four times on short runs and Jackson scored on three straight possessions midway through the second half, adding to its 14-point halftime lead in a 35-7 win over Poplar Bluff.
kbsi23.com

Hwy. 51 shut down in Perry County, MO after crash

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Highway 51 is shut down after a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Perry County. It happened around 1 p.m. on Hwy. 51 just south of County Road 206, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. A detour is available via County Road...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
semoball.com

Big plays lift Farmington over Sikeston

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Big plays bit Sikeston Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell on the road to Farmington 48-15. The Knights opened the game returning the kickoff for a touchdown and had three other scoring plays of over 50 yards on their way to defeating Sikeston for the seventh-straight time.
SIKESTON, MO
wsiu.org

School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road

A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
CARBONDALE, IL
semoball.com

Perryville dominates Bayless to pick up first win

ST. LOUIS — Perryville picked up its first win of the season in dominant fashion. The Pirates rolled to a 40-0 shutout victory over Bayless on Friday night at Bayless High School. "It's a weight off of our shoulders, for sure," Perryville coach Brent Roth said. "When you lose...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man charged in shooting death of House Springs man

Eric Q. Collins, 29, of Arnold has been charged in the shooting death of a 46-year-old House Springs man at a mobile home community north of House Springs and east of Byrnes Mill, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced. Collins allegedly shot and killed Michael Gray on Tuesday night, Sept....
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

House Springs homicide update

(House Springs) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an active homicide case. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting gunshots, and deputies were called to the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney has more on the case.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KFVS12

Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy