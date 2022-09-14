The City of Festus will Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is Saturday night along Festus Main Street. Festus Mayor Sam Richards says this is a fun event he always looks forward to. There will be a “show and shine” gathering in the afternoon around 2 o’clock in the Festus Public Library parking lot and the cruising begins at 6 o’clock. The Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO