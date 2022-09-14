Read full article on original website
How To Integrate Vulnerability Assessment Into Vulnerability Management Program?
As the name suggests, vulnerability assessment is a process of evaluating the security loopholes present in your cybersecurity systems. It tells you whether your cybersecurity systems can be breached or not and what will be the severity level of those breaches. In addition to this, it will also tell businesses how to remediate and mitigate the risk of cybersecurity attacks and data breaches.
Ideon Technologies Raises US$16M Series A to Accelerate Supernova-Charged Subsurface Imaging Solution for Critical Mineral Discovery
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Ideon Technologies, a global pioneer in high-resolution subsurface imaging for the mining industry, announced it closed a US$16M Series A funding round, led by Playground Global. The investment will expand Ideon’s production capacity and accelerate the commercialization of its Discovery Platform™, which is helping to transform the critical minerals supply chain feeding the clean energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005464/en/ Ideon Technologies CEO & Co-Founder, Gary Agnew (Photo: Business Wire)
LG breaks records with its "6G terahertz" wireless data tech in partnership with Fraunhofer HHI
LG asserts that it "has reaffirmed its global leadership in mobile network technology" (which, as it now no longer makes smartphones, is just slightly ironic) with its latest breakthrough achieved as a result of the 6G project it has established at the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics (IAF) as well as the HHI in Berlin.
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK's Leading Data and Analytics Event
Learn How Decision Intelligence Can Turn Enterprise Data into New Lines of Business and Revenue Streams. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station.
Biometrics as the Next Frontier of Authentication in Healthcare
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more healthcare consumers than ever before have begun to engage digitally with their healthcare providers rather than seek in-person treatment and care options. A survey recently released by software company Redpoint Global found that 65 percent of consumers reported using telehealth during the pandemic, with 34 percent of those respondents indicating they will continue to do so as the pandemic winds down.
Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
Fourteen IP and Ascom Strengthen Partnership with Five-Star Project for Global Hospitality Chain
The project is the latest in a series of high-profile UK hospitality contracts for the partnership, with Ascom and Fourteen IP recently providing Myco 3 handsets to 4 premium hotels in the capital. Owned and operated by one of the world’s biggest luxury hotel and hospitality brands, the converted Edwardian...
Low Earth Orbit Satellite Cluster to Provide Secure Digital Military Intelligence From 2024
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- BAE Systems is set to launch its first multi-sensor satellite cluster into low Earth orbit in 2024 to deliver high-quality information and intelligence in real time from space to military customers. Known as Azalea TM, the group of satellites will use a range of sensors to collect visual, radar and radio frequency (RF) data, which will be analysed by on board machine learning on edge processors to deliver the resulting intelligence securely, anywhere in the world while still in orbit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005698/en/ BAE Systems’ Azalea satellite cluster (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technology or Strategy: How Is the Workplace Being Reimagined?
One of the biggest arguments surrounding the modern workplace today is the question of what drives the transformation of the remote working environment: technology or strategy?. But let's take a little detour and see how we got here. The workplace is no longer a place where people ‘go to' but...
The EU has had enough of "smart" devices with half-baked security
The European Union (EU) is set to crack down on shoddy device security with a significant new piece of legislation. The proposed "Cyber Resilience Act" will ensure that all devices connected "either directly or indirectly to another device or network", including everything from fridges to smartwatches, will need to adhere to a newly proposed set of cybersecurity standards.
Fujitsu's new optical system can transmit data at 1.2 Tbps per wave
Something to look forward to: Fujitsu has developed an optical transmission technology capable of delivering up to 1.2 Tbps per optical wave, or the equivalent of six Blu-ray discs (25 GB) per second. The new tech is superior to traditional optical networking solutions at virtually every avenue. It utilizes a...
Topaz Photo AI launches today with all its auto image tools in one program
Topaz Labs has launched its new program Photo AI which combines all of its most popular image tools under one umbrella. The image editing tools automatically detect and fix image quality issues using Artificial Intelligence. According to the company, Topaz Photo AI will help photographers maximize image quality faster and...
Indian Institutes of Technology to offer programs on NFTs, Web3 technologies
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), in collaboration with e-learning platform TimesPro, has announced the creation of educational programs centered around Web 3 technologies. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will see thousands of Indians learn the rudiments of distributed ledger technology (DLT), Non-Fungible Tokens, metaverse, and digital assets. According to information gathered...
Supercloud Studio Designs A Modulated Cubical Container for Sports: HUAWEI Health Lab
A Modulated Cubical Container for Sports: HUAWEI Health Lab – The interior space is a ‘modulated container of sports’ that can be assembled together with the possibility to be updated and expanded upon. Dozens of athletes and researchers work simultaneously in this space with much independence, fluency and clarity, and easy to collaborate if necessary, just like the design concept of the HUAWEI wearable technology.
How Cutting-Edge Technology is Transforming the Parking Industry
The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
Taqtile Announces $5M Equity Raise Supporting Global Deployment of Manifest, the Leading AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform for Industry and Defense
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform for deskless workers, announces completion of a $5 million preferred equity round. The Seattle-based company will utilize proceeds to increase sales and marketing efforts, reinforce engineering and development teams and increase its global footprint through its extensive partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005088/en/ Taqtile announces $5M equity raise supporting global deployment of Manifest, the leading AR-enabled work instruction platform that is fundamentally changing how companies support their employees with modern digital tools, and improve the overall safety and performance of their businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.
This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.
LG makes successful 6G data transmission, tripling distance record
Forward-looking: 5G wireless networks are still in their infancy but that isn't stopping leading mobile experts from exploring what comes next. LG has demonstrated the wireless transmission and reception of 6G terahertz (THz) data over a distance of 320 meters outdoors. The feat took place at the Fraunhofer HHI in Berlin, Germany, on September 7 at a frequency range of 155 to 175 GHz.
The Noonification: Technology: Past, Present and The Deep Blue Sea (9/16/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How to Manage Your Technology and Reduce Your Digital...
Xendee releases new multi-node feature for designing advanced microgrids
To help meet the engineering challenges of large microgrid projects, Xendee has released a new multi-node feature that enables users to create advanced, interconnected microgrid networks from a constellation of smaller microgrids or DERs that can support up to 25 technology types including solar PV, battery storage, hydrogen, hydrokinetic and more. The multi-node feature enables the use of multiple nodes (a bus bar where multiple technologies or loads can be circuited together) and utilizes real-world location data of each point to optimize the final design and investment strategy. This allows for a more realistic model of communities or campuses and allows energy to be generated, used and transferred in the most efficient manner.
