LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- BAE Systems is set to launch its first multi-sensor satellite cluster into low Earth orbit in 2024 to deliver high-quality information and intelligence in real time from space to military customers. Known as Azalea TM, the group of satellites will use a range of sensors to collect visual, radar and radio frequency (RF) data, which will be analysed by on board machine learning on edge processors to deliver the resulting intelligence securely, anywhere in the world while still in orbit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005698/en/ BAE Systems’ Azalea satellite cluster (Graphic: Business Wire)

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO