Georgia State

Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia

BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Government
Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation

Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
GEORGIA STATE
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022

ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in

ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability. After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.
GEORGIA STATE
After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school […] The post After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant

ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Georgia’s most popular autumn crop isn’t pecans

ATLANTA – The research conducted by gardening experts found the most popular fall crops in each state according to Google Trends. New research conducted by gardening experts found The Most Popular Fall Crops in each State by analyzing Google Trends data. AllAboutGardening.com found the fall crop that was the highest searched for on ‘how to grow’ in each state. The analysis revealed that Georgia’s most popular crop to grow in autumn is broccoli, with garlic being the most popular crop to grow during the fall in America, and finally, onions are the third most popular crop.
GEORGIA STATE
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

