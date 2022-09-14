Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp and Stacey Abrams offer different visions for Georgia’s schools
This week, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp released his plan for education should he win a second term. His Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams also has plans. Both proposals would budget more money for schools, but there are some key differences. The governor has centered his plan around K-12 education. If re-elected,...
Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia
BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation
Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
Georgia’s new 988 mental health crisis hotline is already responsive
State officials say a new mental health crisis hotline shows early signs of promise, as counselors are responding quickl...
Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022
ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in
ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability. After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.
After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school […] The post After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline. In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be...
In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
The state public defender system’s inability to hire and retain so-called “conflict” lawyers has hundreds of people char...
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The governor will be joined by...
Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant
ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color. An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North...
Georgia’s most popular autumn crop isn’t pecans
ATLANTA – The research conducted by gardening experts found the most popular fall crops in each state according to Google Trends. New research conducted by gardening experts found The Most Popular Fall Crops in each State by analyzing Google Trends data. AllAboutGardening.com found the fall crop that was the highest searched for on ‘how to grow’ in each state. The analysis revealed that Georgia’s most popular crop to grow in autumn is broccoli, with garlic being the most popular crop to grow during the fall in America, and finally, onions are the third most popular crop.
Three (Plus!) Reasons that Georgia's Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List
When the calendar turns to September, we're busy plotting our fall foliage treks, determined to enjoy and capture Georgia's most colorful season. And each year, Georgia's Amicalola Falls State Park tops our list of "must-visit" locations.
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
