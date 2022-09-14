ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

YouTube Lets Creators Respond to Comments With YouTube Shorts

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). YouTube continues to encourage usage of its YouTube Shorts short-form video option across its platform, and the latest...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Wanji Walcott Joins Pinterest as Chief Legal Officer

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Pinterest has a new chief legal officer, as Wanji Walcott will join the company after holding the same...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Discord: How to Add Tags to a Forum Channel

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Discord allows servers to create Forum Channels where users can carry on multiple conversations in separate posts. To...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Web3 Policy#Jedi Blue Lawsuit#Facebook Deal
AdWeek

Alo Yoga's Web3 Mission: Wellness, Inclusivity and Safe Spaces

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). According to a 2021 report by ArtTactic, only 20% of NFT users and creators are women, less than...
YOGA
AdWeek

Is Warner Bros. Discovery Going to Merge With NBCUniversal?

Mere months after the completion of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, the newly formed mass media and entertainment conglomerate may have its sights on yet another merger. The Hollywood Reporter reports Warner Bros. Discovery could end up merging with Comcast’s NBCUniversal, though negotiations would have to wait until April 2024 to begin due to the complicated structure of the possible merger.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: 72andSunny, Badger Agency, Zambezi & More

We’re back this Friday with news of vast expansions across creative, strategic and development teams at agencies worldwide. Let’s dive in to see who went where this week in the industry. 72andSunny. 72andSunny promoted Emily Connelly to director of brand management. With seven years of experience at the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
AdWeek

Applicaster Report: OTT Business Model Strategies From the Industry’s Biggest Brands

The key to streaming success from Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and more. Applicaster, the top content streaming app platform for business growth, has released a new report analyzing how the biggest names in OTT are evolving. The OTT Business Model Breakdown gathers all the latest data to explore the pros and cons of SVOD, AVOD, FAST, and TVOD; a chart and summary of what the biggest brands are doing; and a prediction of what’s next for the industry.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy