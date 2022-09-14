ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WUHF

A closer look at the Fringe's mind-reading event 'ExperiMENTAL'

Artist and Mind Reader Steven Nicholas joined Good Day Rochester with a preview to his interactive event, ExperiMENTAL, taking place at the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival. Shows will take place between September 15-17 at 9:00 and on Sunday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are required. For more information or...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Artist Row art show returns to Rochester Public Market this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — Local artists are getting ready to showcase their talents in the 18th annual Artist Row art fair at the Rochester Public Market. More than 150 creators will display their products across a wide variety of mediums for visitors to buy. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Public Market, a non-profit that supports programs and initiatives designed to enhance visitor's experience at the market.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
WUHF

Cider season has arrived at Schutt's Apple Mill

Webster, N.Y. — Fall is less than a week away, and Schutt's Apple Mill in Webster is getting ready for the season. A family tradition since 1918, the farm is known for being a staple in the area during apple picking season, and offers a variety of tasty homemade treats, including apple cider, fried cakes, and much more.
WEBSTER, NY
WUHF

Comedian Chris Franjola to perform at Comedy @ The Carlson

Comedian and writer Chris Franjola is back in Rochester for a pair of shows at Comedy @ The Carlson on September 16 and 17. Franjola can currently be heard on his podcast, "Cover to Cover" and Heather McDonald’s "Juicy Scoop." You can see him as a regular panelist on "Lights Out With David Spade." Before that, he was a cast member on "Cheslea Lately" on E! He's also been a writer for "Family Guy," "The MTV Video Music Awards," and the original "Chelsea Handler Show."
ROCHESTER, NY

