Comedian and writer Chris Franjola is back in Rochester for a pair of shows at Comedy @ The Carlson on September 16 and 17. Franjola can currently be heard on his podcast, "Cover to Cover" and Heather McDonald’s "Juicy Scoop." You can see him as a regular panelist on "Lights Out With David Spade." Before that, he was a cast member on "Cheslea Lately" on E! He's also been a writer for "Family Guy," "The MTV Video Music Awards," and the original "Chelsea Handler Show."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO