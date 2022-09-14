ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU football: Jordan Travis hints at positive injury news?

FSU football quarterback Jordan Travis had been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation through two games. His evolution as a passer was on full display in the first quarter of the Louisville game as he completed his first 11 throws on the night, torching Louisville’s defense for over 10 yards per play. However, that success was short-lived as Travis got injured in the second quarter when he got tackled in the backfield.
stateoflouisville.com

How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU

Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s aid office fails to serve

Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
WKRG News 5

Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery. “James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning […]
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
WCTV

Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
greenepublishing.com

Heating things up in Perry, Fla.

The Smokin’ In The Pines BBQ Festival Is Kicking Off on the weekend of September 23 and 24 in Perry, Fla. Exciting news! The most popular BBQ Contest in the North Florida area is coming up soon, the Smokin’ in the Pines BBQ Festival. This event promises to be the best show you’ll find in the Southeast. We expect thousands at this FREE event for a weekend filled with great BBQ, southern rock & country music, BBQ competitions ($15,000 in prizes), the Sauces of Honor Sauce Contest, Kids-Que Competition (ages 6-15), awesome food vendors selling seafood, sweet treats and lots of BBQ. We also have arts and crafts, Kid’s FREE Fun Zone Play area, with bounce houses and much more. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Perry, Fla., at Forest Capital State Park. Music by the Tobacco Rd Band, the Green Farm Road Band, T.Woods, Jared Walker, Franc Robert and more!
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
thefamuanonline.com

Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar opens in mall

The new Black-owned restaurant Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar has found a home in Governors Square Mall. Owned and operated by husband and wife Mack and Keziah Gentry, Kezzy’s Bar & Bistro opened its doors for a soft launch in late August. With plans to get their feet wet before their grand opening in October, the Gentrys have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their food and space.
WCTV

City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmentalists are raising concerns after 11,550 gallons of sewage spilled in a neighborhood off West Tharpe St. in Tallahassee. The city says the spill Monday is the fourth major one so far this year. One resident, Braxten Marshall, said he was walking around his neighborhood Monday...
talgov.com

City of Tallahassee

The Tallahassee City Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers, second floor, City Hall, 300 S. Adams Street. Public hearings begin at 6 p.m. As part of the continuing Fiscal Year 2023 budget development process, the second of two...
WCTV

Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
WCTV

Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in custody after Tallahassee police conduct two home searches on Thursday. After receiving anonymous tips about illegal drug activity, officers were able to gain search warrants for a home on the 2600 block of Vista Rise. During the search, detectives found a “trafficking”...
ecbpublishing.com

“We will pay to pave our roads”

The county’s relatively recent implementation of a program that provides a way for citizens of subdivisions to pay for the upgrades of their roads, as well as for other capital improvement projects to their neighborhoods, appears to be catching on. The two latest areas to petition the commission for...
