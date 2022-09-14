There have been recent reports of peculiar behavior of a fox in the western portion of town. Typically, foxes are friendly and do not pose much of a threat to humans or house pets and will often scurry away from human interaction, except when they are rabid, which is very rare, or when they are captured and handled. (Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that is found in the saliva and central nervous system fluid of a rabid animal and can be passed onto humans or another animal.) Even then, a fox's natural tendency is to flee rather than fight.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO