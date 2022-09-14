Read full article on original website
Related
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
CoinDesk
SEC Sues 2 Crypto Advisory Firms and Their Owner for Misappropriating Investors’ Funds
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday sued two crypto advisory firms and their owner for allegedly misappropriating investors’ funds that they had pledged to invest in digital assets. The charges, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, allege that Creative Advancement LLC and Edelman Blockchain...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ether Declines 7% Post-Merge and Makes Ether Futures More Sensitive to Staking Yields
Price Point: Ether falls 7% after the Ethereum blockchain successfully completed its Merge Thursday. Chainlink's LINK and Chiliz's CHZ both make gains on the day following new announcements. Market Moves: The Merge has made the ether futures market more sensitive to staking yields and could theoretically keep the futures curve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
$20 billion Figma deal is a historic coup for startup investors in an otherwise miserable year
Just over a year after raising money at a $10 billion valuation, Figma is getting bought by twice that price by Adobe. Shares of Adobe plunged on the deal, which valued Figma at roughly 50 times annualized recurring revenue. Figma's top venture firms are each poised to make over $1...
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?
Shares of Adobe were off more than 15% following the news. The transaction is massive in dollar terms, making it worth our while to unpack. Below we’ve collected information on the size of Figma in revenue terms, considered its cash flow position and chatted through what the transaction could mean for other companies of similar size that are waiting out the current IPO drought.
U.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis -WSJ
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A group of bank regulators appointed by U.S President Joe Biden is considering new rules which will require big regional banks to add financial cushions that can be used in times of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Ether Tumbles Below $1.5K; Ethereum Merge May Ding Demand for Chips, but Semiconductor Stocks Could Still Be a Good Buy
Prices: Ether plummets in the hours after the Merge; bitcoin declines. Insights: The Ethereum Merge could lessen the need for chips powering GPUs, but semiconductor stocks could still be a good buy. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign...
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
CoinDesk
Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up
Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders Say
The Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environmentally friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH). According to traders, one consequence of the upgrade is that the activity in the futures market will now...
CoinDesk
Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts
Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
CoinDesk
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum
The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
CoinDesk
What's the Point of Stablecoins? Understanding Why They Exist
You might already know that stablecoins are basically dollars in digital form. Except that’s not exactly true because stablecoins can also be algorithmically tied to any type of fiat (government) currency – including the euro, Australian dollars and others – as well as other forms of physical assets, like gold.
CoinDesk
Biden’s Executive Order Produces Few Answers in Crypto Reports From US Treasury
Crypto firms have been eagerly awaiting a series of U.S. government reports they hoped would clarify what the Biden administration and regulators intend to do about digital assets. Most of the documents are out now, but the picture remains murky. However, one aspect is becoming increasingly clear: the federal government...
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
U.S. SEC's crypto guidelines push up costs for lenders, disrupting projects
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Banks' cryptocurrency projects have been upended by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting guidance that would make it too capital-intensive for lenders to hold crypto tokens on behalf of clients, according to more than half a dozen people with knowledge of the matter.
Comments / 0