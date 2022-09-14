ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings

Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
CoinDesk

Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW

Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
TechCrunch

How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?

Shares of Adobe were off more than 15% following the news. The transaction is massive in dollar terms, making it worth our while to unpack. Below we’ve collected information on the size of Figma in revenue terms, considered its cash flow position and chatted through what the transaction could mean for other companies of similar size that are waiting out the current IPO drought.
CoinDesk

Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up

Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders Say

The Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environmentally friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH). According to traders, one consequence of the upgrade is that the activity in the futures market will now...
CoinDesk

Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts

Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
CoinDesk

Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum

The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
CoinDesk

What's the Point of Stablecoins? Understanding Why They Exist

You might already know that stablecoins are basically dollars in digital form. Except that’s not exactly true because stablecoins can also be algorithmically tied to any type of fiat (government) currency – including the euro, Australian dollars and others – as well as other forms of physical assets, like gold.
