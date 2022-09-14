Jim Boisen and Margie Walker conceived of their single-story residence as a “forever home.”. They moved in 1979 to Wisconsin’s French Island, an unincorporated community of 4,300. Sandwiched between the Black and Mississippi rivers in the town of Campbell, it forms a picturesque piece of the Driftless Area where people toss tennis balls to their dogs at the beach and cordgrass rustles in the breeze. Visitors can catch water ski shows on Wednesday nights during the summer and grab battered haddock at Tom Sawyer’s Bar & Grill during lunch breaks.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO