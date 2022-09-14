Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
Jim Boisen and Margie Walker conceived of their single-story residence as a “forever home.”. They moved in 1979 to Wisconsin’s French Island, an unincorporated community of 4,300. Sandwiched between the Black and Mississippi rivers in the town of Campbell, it forms a picturesque piece of the Driftless Area where people toss tennis balls to their dogs at the beach and cordgrass rustles in the breeze. Visitors can catch water ski shows on Wednesday nights during the summer and grab battered haddock at Tom Sawyer’s Bar & Grill during lunch breaks.
x1071.com
United Way of Dane County honors DHS secretary-designee, a longtime volunteer
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake on Friday received the Women United Philanthropy Award from the United Way of Dane County. Timberlake, a longtime volunteer for the organization, received the award during a brunch event Friday morning. Women United is a branch of United...
A few showers or thunderstorm this afternoon/evening, followed cooler temperatures and fog tonight- Greg
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Comments / 0