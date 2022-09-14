Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
x1071.com
New affordable housing option in Darlington aimed at farm workers
DARLINGTON, Wis. — A new affordable housing option in Darlington will provide quality living options to a group of high importance in that area. The Meadows is a 32-unit housing complex meant to provide housing options to people who work in the agriculture industry. “Lafayette County has a huge...
KCRG.com
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease.
KCRG.com
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
KCRG.com
Inmate convicted of assault escapes on work release
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, an inmate failed to report to the Dubuque Work Release facility as required. Police are on the lookout for 26-year-old Naomi Christine Oline who was first admitted to the work release facility on August 8th, 2022. She is 5′4” and weighs 193 pounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
KCRG.com
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested
Bob and Joan with Culver's Garden Center and Greenhouse give tips on planting trees and taking care of them.
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released.
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
WIFR
Freeport man and his three dogs die in house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -A home in Freeport located on Wright Street and Float Avenue has been destroyed after it randomly catches fire early Friday morning. The home was owned by a 72-year-old man who lived with his five dogs. Freeport Fire Department states the man and three of his five dogs perished in the fire from smoke inhalation.
x1071.com
Man sentenced to life in connection with 11 OD deaths, including Hazel Green man
A Minnesota man was sentenced this week to life in federal prison in connection with 11 fentanyl-related deaths, including the death of a Hazel Green man. 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Minnesota was sentenced after previously being found guilty of nine counts of distribution of fentanyl. Documents state Broussard mailed drugs containing fentanyl to a Hazel Green man identified only as “P.J.R.” who died in June 2016.
