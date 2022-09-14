(Janesville, WI) — A 52-year-old driver has been arrested in Janesville and charged with his ninth O-W-I. The incident happened Monday just after 6:30 p-m. A police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed the driver was showing signs of intoxication. W-M-T-V reports that following a field sobriety test he was taken into custody. He was already on probation or parole for previous convictions of operating while intoxicated. His name hasn’t been released. He’s being held in Rock County Jail.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO