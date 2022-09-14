CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Cross Plains police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a skidsteer and a trailer. Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Main Street on Friday just after midnight. The vehicle used in the alleged theft is described as a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe that drove westbound on Highway 14 towards Black Earth.

CROSS PLAINS, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO