Hazel Green, WI

Inmate convicted of assault escapes on work release

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, an inmate failed to report to the Dubuque Work Release facility as required. Police are on the lookout for 26-year-old Naomi Christine Oline who was first admitted to the work release facility on August 8th, 2022. She is 5′4” and weighs 193 pounds.
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
Cross Plains police search for suspect who stole skidsteer, trailer

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Cross Plains police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a skidsteer and a trailer. Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Main Street on Friday just after midnight. The vehicle used in the alleged theft is described as a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe that drove westbound on Highway 14 towards Black Earth.
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to...
1 Person Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on Thursday (Sept 15)

According to the Telegraph Herald, one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released.
Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus

Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first of three suspects accused in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago will spend 25 years in prison for her killing, a Dane Co. judge ruled Monday. In addition to the 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide...
