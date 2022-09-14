Read full article on original website
One arrested on child neglect & drug charges in Wisconsin, 1-year-old in vehicle
GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two La Crosse residents were pulled over in Crawford County on September 14, the driver was later arrested for charges that included Intent to Deliver and Child Neglect. According to a release, a Crawford County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The...
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
Inmate convicted of assault escapes on work release
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, an inmate failed to report to the Dubuque Work Release facility as required. Police are on the lookout for 26-year-old Naomi Christine Oline who was first admitted to the work release facility on August 8th, 2022. She is 5′4” and weighs 193 pounds.
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon.
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested
Bob and Joan with Culver's Garden Center and Greenhouse give tips on planting trees and taking care of them.
Competency hearing ordered for woman accused in kidnapping, murder
A competency hearing has been ordered for a woman accused of being the "mastermind" of a kidnapping in Dane County that became a murder in Columbia County.
Ozanne: Charging decision in Quadren Wilson police shooting ‘likely’ to be announced next week
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he expects to announce whether his office will press charges against officers involved in the February police shooting of Quadren Wilson on Madison’s northeast side “likely” next week. During a Dane County board budget meeting Wednesday...
Cross Plains police search for suspect who stole skidsteer, trailer
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Cross Plains police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a skidsteer and a trailer. Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Main Street on Friday just after midnight. The vehicle used in the alleged theft is described as a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe that drove westbound on Highway 14 towards Black Earth.
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
State charges against Dubuque kidnapping suspect dismissed; now charged federally
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has dismissed charges against a Dubuque suspect who was arrested for kidnapping and various weapon charges, after he was indicted on federal charges in the case. Back in June, Dubuque police pulled over a 2001 Chrysler Town & County in the 1500...
Jackson County man taken into custody after pointing handgun at sheriff’s deputy
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Jackson County was taken into custody after law enforcement said he pointed a handgun at a sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday afternoon. It happened after deputies said they responded to a call about a man having a mental health crisis at about 12:30 p.m. in the town of Andrew, northeast of Maquoketa.
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to...
1 Person Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on Thursday (Sept 15)
According to the Telegraph Herald, one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released.
DOJ: Three Dane Co. residents accused of making false statements while buying firearms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dane County residents were charged Wednesday during a grand jury indictment for allegedly making false statements when they purchased firearms earlier this year, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ said Fitchburg residents Kassidy Garrett, 21, and Tyler Seaton, 20, were...
Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested.
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first of three suspects accused in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago will spend 25 years in prison for her killing, a Dane Co. judge ruled Monday. In addition to the 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide...
Clayton County Farm Family Win Good Farm Neighbor Award
Another family in Northeast Iowa was honored on Thursday with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. It's an absolute honor. We're actually kind of starstruck by it. Lance and Jonna Schutte of Clayton County started Jo-Lane Dairy when they got married back in 2006 on the dairy farm Lance grew up on.
Community rallies together to support Amish couple following horse and buggy accident in July
FULTON, Ill. — A haystack dinner fundraiser hosted by the Amish community in Fulton drew hundreds of people Wednesday night. The benefit dinner helped raise donations for an Amish couple who were hospitalized following an accident in July. Lewis and Mary Weaver were exiting the intersection of US Route...
