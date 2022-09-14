ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Seasonal, late-Summer weather across much of the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, a broken line of showers extends southwestward from the upper Great Lakes region. Any rain in the western Corn Belt is too late to benefit maturing corn and soybeans. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather across the southern and eastern Corn Belt is helping to push summer crops toward maturity. On September 11, only 16% of the corn in Illinois was fully mature, compared to the 5-year average of 36%.
ENVIRONMENT
Varying harvest reports across Missouri

Missouri Ag Director Chris Chinn says harvest is picking up steam across the state. “If you go down to the southwest part of the state, they ended having to chop a lot of their corn for silage,” Chinn said. “There’s a lot of challenges down there for those farmers and ranchers, especially our cattlemen and women. They are short on hay as well.”
MISSOURI STATE
Northwest Ohio farmer expects harvest to kick off next week

Harvest is just around the corner for Northwest Ohio Farmer Ryan Mohr. “We always like to take a little bit of an early premium on corn and start earlier if we can,” he says. “We’re planning to start corn on Monday. For soybeans, we’ve been proactive about the early April planting. We’ve used early maturities and I believe they’ll go next week as well.”
OHIO STATE
Fritz to lead DF Seeds

Michigan-based DF Seeds has named Janna Fritz as its new president. Fritz served as the chief executive officer of the Michigan Soybean Committee and worked in several roles in agriculture including as a crop insurance manager, a representative with the Michigan Farm Bureau, and a district sales manager for Monsanto. She also farms with her family in Bad Axe.
MICHIGAN STATE

