ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Public enjoy camaraderie in queue to see the Queen lying in state

By Alexander Brian
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIRc0_0hvOHSXU00

People queuing to see the Queen lying in state have spoken about the feeling of camaraderie with fellow mourners.

Bethany, who arrived in the queue at 11am on Wednesday in preparation to file past the late monarch’s coffin, said: “I think, when I see it, it will start to hit me and become more real, but for the time being today has been a social, fun event with the sun shining.”

The queue to enter Westminster Hall has grown to more than two miles since the first people took their places on Monday.

Trisha, who is number 2,026 in the queue, spoke about “sharing stories” with fellow mourners.

She said: “Everyone’s very friendly, and we’re all here for the same thing, which is to honour the Queen. We’ve met some nice people and we shared stories.

“We’ve even shared contact details. I’ve met someone I was at school with. It’s great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSdMI_0hvOHSXU00

More people continued to join the queue which began moving forward after the doors to Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday.

Another woman, who did not want to give her name, told the PA news agency: “It’s good, there’s food, there’s water, there’s toilet facilities. It’s a nice atmosphere.

“We’ve met some new people… we’ve made friends and everything so it’s been like a nice community spirit.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Tissues, wet wipes and champagne: Thousands of campers give Mall a festival feel ahead of Queen’s funeral

Sitting in a folding chair, Elizabeth Allingham is well prepared for a night camping out on The Mall.She’s brought books, playing cards, candles, a bottle of champagne – with accompanying flutes – and a picnic charcuterie platter. So organised is the 53-year-old barrister, she’s even come armed with a tea towel (a commemorative jubilee one, of course) to keep wasps off her food.The only thing missing, perhaps, is a camp bed or tent. “But I won’t be doing much sleeping tonight, anyway,” she says. “It’s too exciting.”Thus grows the air of anticipation – some might call it festival vibes...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen’s funeral - latest: King Charles hosts world leaders as mourners continue to join queue

Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen, saying that he would “treasure forever” her “love for a son”. The Duke of York praised the Queen’s “compassion” and “confidence” in the statement on Sunday afternoon. He said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.“Mummy, your...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Confiscated food from queue for Queen’s lying in state donated to charity

Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state is being donated to charity.People are not allowed to take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and any such items will be confiscated.Charity The Felix Project said it expects to collect over two tonnes of food, mostly snacks including crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.With people waiting up to 24 hours to complete the five-mile walk from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, they are coming with plenty of food to keep them going.When...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Queue#Camaraderie#Uk
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
The Independent

Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh

The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace - OLD

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral.Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace.Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.She was pictured meeting Kate at the Palace on Sunday afternoon.They sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.Ms Zelenska earlier visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state.She made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Co-operation Ireland chief honoured to attend Queen’s funeral

The chief of an all-island peace charity has said that it is an honour to be invited to the Queen’s funeral, adding that it will be a “significant moment in history”.Representatives of charities for which the Queen was patron will join the royal family and world leaders at the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.Among them is Co-operation Ireland, a charity dedicated to peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.Its chief executive Peter Sheridan told the PA news agency that the invitation is “a recognition of the Queen as our joint patron with the President of Ireland, and...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s coffin procession: Full route and best viewing points in London

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will arrive in London on Tuesday after 24 hours of lying in rest in Edinburgh.At around 3pm, Her Majesty’s body - accompanied by her only daughter, Princess Anne - will be flown from the Scottish capital to RAF Northolt, west London.The coffin will then be driven from the airfield to Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s main residence in the capital. It will remain there overnight before the procession starts again on Wednesday.The coffin is scheduled to leave the palace at 2.22pm on Wednesday.From there it will make its way along The Mall Horse Guards...
U.K.
The Independent

Frozen Planet II: The anarchic squalor of life and death is taken to new appalling heights

Welcome back to the insane realm of Frozen Planet II, where the outrageous cruelty of nature vies with the dazzling beauty of our world in a psychopathic danse-macabre – all perfectly choreographed in the name of television.The second episode of the new series takes the viewer on a bipolar odyssey – no pun intended – in which the BBC’s traditional anthropomorphic approach is ratcheted up to the extreme, building up our sympathies for certain animals, only to rip them limb from bloody limb moments later.Do you want the little polar bear cubs to live or die, you ask yourself...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

847K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy