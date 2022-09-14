ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Seven Dawn of the DCU questions and observations

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

What stands out about DC's September 14 announcement of what appears to be its next editorial era - Dawn of the DCU - is how little the publisher actually revealed.

To be fair, the news was ostensibly the announcement of the final chapter of the current Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, but superhero comic book publishing at DC and Marvel Comic is one big, perpetual relay race. Every last leg of an editorial event also involves the passing of the baton to the next story event at the same time, and we've got a ton of thoughts and questions about what's next after the return of "infinite Earths" to the DC Universe beginning in January.

Some of the mostly brief copy and images do provide some launching points to talk about what's next, so here are seven of our thoughts on and questions about what's to come in Dawn of the DCU:

How will the 'Dawn of the DCU complement (or not) the New Golden Age that was announced last month?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBbBi_0hvOGdpk00

Justice Society of America #2 cover (Image credit: DC)

If case you missed it (but if you're reading this you likely didn't), the New Golden Age is the Geoff Johns-driven, post-Flashpoint Beyond, now-seemingly sub-editorial initiative that features the long-awaited return of the Justice Society of America and Stargirl to prominence in the DCU.

What we know of the new Golden Age so far does involve the return of characters from DC's pre-Crisis past. The most recent issue of Flashpoint Beyond takes place post-Dark Crisis, so how the New Golden Age and Dawn of the DCU complement or conflict with one another will be something to watch.

Who will be the creative driving force of Dawn of the DCU?

Writer Scott Snyder, as the author of the two Dark Metal event series, was arguably the biggest creative driver of the 'Rebirth' era. Writer Joshua Williamson was inarguably the bus driver of the 'Infinite Frontier' era, as a writer of four of the major events of the period (Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate, Shadow War, and Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths), along with a run on the flagship Batman series.

It does not seem coincidental Williamson just announced new creator-owned content to be published on Substack just days before DC announced the Dark Crisis finale.

Don't be surprised to see Williamson dial down what's been an uber-prolific DC profile the last two years. And if that happens, who (if anyone) will emerge as the voice of DC events remains to be seen.

Interestingly, only Williamson and his Dark Crisis art partner Daniel Sampere are heard from in the DC announcement for Dawn of the DCU. It doesn't even contain a quote by editor-in-chief Marie Javins or publisher Jim Lee.

For the time being, Dawn of the DCU is something of a creative blank slate, which will undoubtedly be rectified over the next month.

That said...

Who is present (and not) on the cover art probably says something about Dawn of the DCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QG5TF_0hvOGdpk00

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Who isn't present? Conspicuously (at least if you ask us) any of the colloquially '5G' heroes. We're talking Jonathan Kent, Nubia, Yara Flor, Jace Fox, Jo Mullein, Jackson Hyde, etc...

Even current Justice League stalwarts John Stewart and Hawkgirl are absent.

Who is? The classic 'Big Six' of Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne, Diana of Themyscira, Arthur Curry, Hal Jordan, and (presumably) Barry Allen, along with Nightwing, Starfire, and Cyborg of the classic New Teen Titans era (Newsarama previously suggested the reemergence of that team made a ton of sense for Dark Crisis ) and Shazam!

It seems Billy Batson will take on this role again and Mary Bromfield's time as the Champion of Shazam! will be short-lived, at least as a solo act.

That seems to signal DC will be relying on its most classic characters in the new era.

And then there are the two variant cover appearances of the Superman/Batman hybrid from writer Mark Waid's World's Finest: Batman/Superman series, which raises questions that deserve their own space .

And speaking of those Mora cover images...

The Brave and the Bold ... again?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyyXo_0hvOGdpk00

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

It was just a few weeks ago we took some DC signaling from the recent Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 to speculate that we might see a new The Brave and the Bold series starring Hal and Barry in the post-Dark Crisis era.

Their pairing on this Dan Mora cover image isn't definitive, but it doesn't exactly make us rethink that guess.

And on that note...

How big of a splash will The Dawn of the DCU make in January?

We took a closer look at the DC November 2022 solicits and it now appears the publisher has been lining things up to make a big splash in January with its core, present-day monthly titles ... the few core, present-day monthly titles that currently still exist, that is.

The finale to Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez's first Batman story arc 'Failsafe' was advanced solicited for December, clearing the runway for anything from a relaunch to just a Dawn of the DCU Batman tie-in in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378y9o_0hvOGdpk00

Action Comics #1050 cover (Image credit: DC)

Similarly, December's 27's 48-page Action Comics #1050 serves as a launch point for what DC is calling the "new era of Superman comics" following the November return of Kal-El to Earth, making January ripe for the monthly Superman titles to start new story arcs at the very least and perhaps debut a totally revamped line-up.

None of DC's other ongoing series like Wonder Woman, Nightwing, Detective Comics, and The Flash starring characters seen on Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 covers are mid-story arc in December, which seems to clear the way for something new in January.

And there currently are no Aquaman (or men), Green Lantern, or of course ... Justice League ongoing series. A new Justice League series in January or soon after seems a near certainty.

That said, November does feature John Stewart: The Emerald Knight and Nubia and the Justice League one-shots specials that may or may not lead to new things for those characters.

And oh yeah, New Champion of Shazam! ends in November as well.

So the slate seems to be intentionally clear for a lot of newness and fresh starts in January as the Dawn of the DCU era begins.

What's up with Nightwing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0am7pV_0hvOGdpk00

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Nightwing's prominent presence on the main over of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 and the variant overlay cover seen here, paired with the somewhat cosmic, 'Multiversal' context of the images really open the floodgates to questions as to what his role will be in the DCU in the new era.

Dick Grayson is one of DC's oldest, most iconic, and frankly best characters, but because of his origins as Batman's teen sidekick, he's been relegated to a sort-of second-generation, "legacy," tier-below-the-Justice-League status quo for most of his history.

Or to put it in other terms - nobody has ever made a Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing movie.

Ponder that dynamic for a moment.

The Dark Crisis finale and Dawn of the DCU may finally elevate him onto equal footing with Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman in DC's pantheon, where he arguably belongs (and we think you'd win that argument).

Whether or not that happens will be maybe the most important thing to keep an eye on in the coming months.

And finally...

Didn't the DCU already Dawn?

The DCU is a decades-old term. The title, Dawn of the DCU doesn't suggest a relaunch or rearranging, but something totally new ... a reinvention ... or dare we say the word, reboot.

Intentionally or not, DC is raising expectations as to how much a 'new era' this will really be. But the defining quality of the publisher's superhero universe has been constant change:

Retcons...

Retcons of retcons...

Rise, repeat.

Even Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths' core premise is the return of 'infinte Earths' in an Omniverse that already promised exponential expansion of the Multiverse concept at the end of Death Metal.

DC has been recently content to let efforts to revive its past just co-exist in somewhat undefined nuance with its present, but if you're going to suggest the beginning of not "a" DCU, but "the" DCU, you'd best be prepared to offer some definition.

Timelines within worlds within dimensions within universes within multiverses within an Omniverse is the current DC status quo, and if you can make sense of it, you're one up on us. So time will tell if this is really the dawn of the DCU or just the start of a loosely-defined18-24 month period.

There are still a few issues to decide whether Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths is one of the best DC stories of all time .

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
TVOvermind

Every The Flash Actor

The Flash has been one of the most noteworthy and memorable characters from the DC Comics plethora of characters, even just the most popular ones after Batman, Superman, and to some, Wonder Woman, but as a member of the Justice League, The Flash has always been among the fan-favorites. Over the years, there have been a few series directly tied to the various actor portrayals of The Flash, as well as episodes of shows, such as Smallville, that feature the character. Below we’ve detailed every The Flash actor across the various forms of media that the character has appeared in live-action projects, from the original The Flash series from 1990, as well as The CW Arrowverse shows, such as The Flash and other appearances.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcu#Marvel Comic
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm

Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MOVIES
IGN

Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed

The CW has officially begun production on the third season of Superman & Lois and every thing will definitely look a lot different. Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, exited the series due to reasons unknown and has already been recast by the network. Michael Bishop will take over the role for season three, with fans eager to see what happens next. The recasting doesn't appear to be the only major change on the series. Newly released set photos have shown that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be getting a new costume for the new season.
TV & VIDEOS
Gizmodo

DC Celebrates Stan Lee's 'Just Imagine' Comics for His 100th Birthday

When people think of Stan Lee, they think of Marvel. Thanks to his cameos in many of the biggest movie blockbusters of all time, they likely always will. But there was a time when Stan the Man didn’t work for Marvel, and created his own projects hoping to replicate his success. The most shocking one was, undoubtedly, when Lee collaborated with DC Comics—Marvel’s eternal rival—to reinterpret DC’s biggest superheroes through his own lens. The result was a series called “Just Imagine,” and now DC’s bringing it back for the late Lee’s upcoming 100th birthday.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of

She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Ezra Miller Developed ‘Messiah Complex,’ Ran ‘Harem’: Report

Embattled actor Ezra Miller has developed a savior complex, at one point building a “court harem” of mostly young women who were sucked into Miller’s “patriarchal dictatorship,” according to a new report from Vanity Fair. Miller, 29, recently announced they were seeking treatment for complex mental health issues, two years after footage of them appearing to choke a woman in an Icelandic bar first surfaced. While in Iceland, one source told Vanity Fair, Miller would pal around with a 55-year-old Native spiritual adviser named Jasper Young Bear, who would tell Miller they were “the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill [them].” The person added that Miller gathered young people there, preaching “about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah.” Back in Vermont, Miller allegedly incorporated 18-year-old Gibson (formerly Tokata) Iron Eyes into their messianic narrative, with another source explaining, “Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse.” A rep for the actor denied Miller and Iron Eyes’ relationship was anything other than platonic.Read it at Vanity Fair
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy