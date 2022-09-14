RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In 2020, COVID-19 caused many events across the county to stop but finally after two years, Project North is back for the second time in their short history. Project North is a music, art, and sustainability festival bringing out people from all over the state including some who are showing off their skills. Sara Hanson, an artist all the way from Minneapolis says she and other artists are excited to share their work with the Rhinelander community.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO