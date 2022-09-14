Read full article on original website
Police have identified the man killed in a crash Saturday morning that involved four motorcycles as 67-year-olld Michael Tyloch. The crash was reported on Lincoln County Hwy. A at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The area was just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say two motorcycles were preparing to make a turn when two other cyclists collided with them.
UPDATE: Police say one person is dead and three other people were injured in a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Police say that one...
Low flying plane in Lincoln County spurs questions
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received multiple phone calls regarding a yellow "low-flying" plane Thursday afternoon. The plane was seen near the towns of Pine River and Scott. The department assured residents via Facebook the plane was dusting crops. No time estimate was given for the plane's activities, but the...
4-H members speak out at listening session
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- Lincoln County is facing a budget shortfall which has forced the county board's finance committee to look at ways to balance the budget, which they are required to do by state law. The current proposal by the finance committee is to cut funding to the UW - Extension Office which supports programs like the county's 4-H clubs.
Boys and Girls Club in Rhinelander looking for staff members
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - "Unfortunately I feel like a lot of places and businesses do have low staffing," said Sydnei Smith. Many kids rely on after-school programming, but the Boys & Girls Clubs in Rhinelander just doesn’t have the staff. "It’s tough I know that the Boys and Girls Club offers a safe space for kids to go when they’re aren’t at home after school, or they don’t necessarily have a place to go," said Smith.
Project North returns to Rhinelander after two year delay
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In 2020, COVID-19 caused many events across the county to stop but finally after two years, Project North is back for the second time in their short history. Project North is a music, art, and sustainability festival bringing out people from all over the state including some who are showing off their skills. Sara Hanson, an artist all the way from Minneapolis says she and other artists are excited to share their work with the Rhinelander community.
Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS. A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Brown...
Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased
BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Charges Of OWI-Drugged Driving, ID Theft
RUSK COUNTY -- Felony charges for OWI under the influence of drugs and ID theft have been filed against Kenneth Frohn after a State Patrol Trooper stopped Frohn’s vehicle in Rusk County for speeding in August 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider.
Kelly Castle opens its doors for the Fall Ride
TOMAHAWK - Area attraction Kelley Castle has opened its doors to the public, but only for the weekend. Coinciding with Fall Ride, the authentic castle is open through Sunday. Built by Northwoods resident Pete Kelley, the castle has been an ongoing project since 1987. The castle is located on Rice Road in Tomahawk and expects to see several hundred visitors.
For more than 120 years, a mill operated in Park Falls. Now, the site is home to a crypto-mining operation.
For more than 40 years, John Tapplin worked at the paper mill in Park Falls. As a machine tender, Tapplin made paper along with hundreds of other employees for decades until the mill shut down for good last year. "The place was good to me over the years. I raised...
NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi
(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
The Bell Receives a New Home in Annual Rhinelander-Antigo Football Game
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Friday nights are usually ones for high school football, but that doesn't stop a rivalry game from taking place a day early. Rhinelander headed to Antigo to play in the 88th Bell Game. Rhinelander got their first win of the year last week and came in to...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Mosinee Uses Big 2nd Half Push to Defeat Hayward
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- After an unpredictable start to the season, Mosinee found themselves hosting Hayward in a Great Northern Conference matchup. Mosinee went in with a 2-1-1 record while Hayward was 1-3 before taking on Mosinee. The dynamic duo of Jirschele and Stoffel from Mosinee combined for 5 total touchdowns...
