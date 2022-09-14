ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 2

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Wednesday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: MondayTuesday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player Injury Participation* Designation

QB Patrick Mahomes Left Wrist FP –

S Justin Reid Hand FP –

WR Justin Watson Chest FP –

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP –

RG Trey Smith Ankle FP Questionable

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Knee FP –

K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP OUT

LB Willie Gay Jr. Knee FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Trey Smith was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, but he’s listed as questionable for the game. Look for him to be a game-time decision for Kansas City.
  • With Harrison Butker officially ruled out, expect the team to call up Matt Ammendola from the practice squad. It’s possible that Justin Reid still takes kickoffs over Ammendola.

Chargers

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player Injury Participation* Designation

WR Keenan Allen Hamstring DNP Out

CB J.C. Jackson Ankle LP Questionable

TE Donald Parham Hamstring DNP Out

LT Rashawn Slater Back FP –

LB Drue Tranquil Back FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Chargers officially ruled out both Donald Parham and Keenan Allen. The latter is a big break for Kansas City, who can now scheme to take away WR Mike Williams without having to worry about Allen.
  • The Chargers are listing J.C. Jackson as questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision, but expect him to suit-up and play on Sunday.

