laurenscountysports.com
Red Devils rout Chapman, 49-19
INMAN – Four Clinton High backs rushed for 50 or more yards in Friday night’s 49-19 over Chapman. It followed that the Red Devils netted 478 yards on the ground and another 114 through the air. Eight more and they would have gained 600. The state’s 4th-ranked Class...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 4 Picks
How is it already week 4? We don’t have much non-region play left as region games are just around the corner. Just a couple of tuneup games left before the games really start to count. Let’s see what’s on tap for this week. Boiling Springs at Greer-Game...
clemsontigers.com
Top-Ranked Tigers Fall to No. 16 Syracuse
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 1 Clemson men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night against No. 16 Syracuse (6-0-1, 2-0 ACC) by a final score of 2-1. After scoring the game’s first goal, the Tigers (6-1-0, 1-1 ACC), playing without starters Ousmane Sylla, Derek Waleffe, and Hamady Diop conceded twice and were unable to bounce back.
Augusta Free Press
Keys to the Game: Virginia Tech faces Wofford, maybe the worst team in college football
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Wofford has yet to score a point this season, getting shut out 31-0 at Chattanooga and 26-0 by Elon in its home opener in Week 2. The Terriers, picked to finish dead last in the Southern Conference...
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
What We Heard: Beaux Collins
Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins spoke to the media on Monday to discuss his thoughts on last weekend’s game, his relationship with fellow quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and the perceived growth of him (...)
Top prospects headed to Death Valley for Clemson-Louisiana Tech game
Clemson will again play host to some top prospects for Saturday’s 8:00 p.m. game against Louisiana Tech in Death Valley. Here are some of the bigger names The Clemson Insider has confirmed as planned (...)
The Post and Courier
Meet the town that’s Central to the Upstate’s affordable home quest
There’s a five-bedroom home built in 2019 near a tendril of Lake Hartwell, a renovated listing in the Hidden Valley neighborhood closer to downtown, and the first phase of a development called The Grange off Calhoun Memorial Highway. Named for its position along a railway line running between Atlanta and Charlotte, the town of Central is now in the middle of something else: the Upstate’s constant search for affordable housing.
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
thetigercu.com
Akers: It's time for Clemson to solve the parking problem
It’s no secret that with every new year Clemson’s parking problem continues to be a trending topic amongst students and faculty. Yet, the University seems to be doing nothing to solve this issue. In fact, this will be the third time The Tiger has addressed the parking situation through, yet, another Outlook article. Even with our efforts to express the frustration of those who park on campus, still, nothing has changed. Actually, it may be getting even worse.
gsabizwire.com
Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
Clemson student found dead at Upstate convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
The Post and Courier
Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer
GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
President and First Lady of South Carolina State University visit Greenville
State University's new President and First Lady made an appearance in Greenville Friday night. Alexander and Agatha Conyers greeted dozens of alumni. Conyers was named President in April of this year. He served as interim from July 2021.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away
Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
The Post and Courier
Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open
GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
South Carolina Woman Wins 'Breathtaking' Lottery Prize
One South Carolina player is celebrating a huge win thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.
