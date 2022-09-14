ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Comments / 0

Related
deltastate.edu

2022 Constitution Week Events

Delta State University’s Division of Social Sciences and History and the Madison Center will be hosting Constitution Week events for 2022. On Sept.15, the annual lecture will be given by Dr. Steve Sarson entitled “We the People: Concepts of the American People in the United States’ Founding Documents”. Sarson is a professor of American Civilization at the Jean Moulin University — Lyon in France. This event will take place at 4 p.m. in the Jobe Hall Auditorium.
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC seeks to lease struggling Delta hospital

Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital may begin negotiations with the University of Mississippi Medical Center over a potential lease of the rural, 29-bed hospital and all of its operations, including its nursing home, clinics, emergency department and ambulance services for the two counties. After seeking out potential buyers earlier this year, the community hospital received lease […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MS
wtva.com

Grenada man charged with murder

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
GRENADA, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy