deltastate.edu
2022 Constitution Week Events
Delta State University’s Division of Social Sciences and History and the Madison Center will be hosting Constitution Week events for 2022. On Sept.15, the annual lecture will be given by Dr. Steve Sarson entitled “We the People: Concepts of the American People in the United States’ Founding Documents”. Sarson is a professor of American Civilization at the Jean Moulin University — Lyon in France. This event will take place at 4 p.m. in the Jobe Hall Auditorium.
WLBT
At 83, he still works 6 days a week at a second-century family-owned store
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - At an age when most older folks are rocking back in their recliner next to a glass of iced tea, Floyd is clocking long hours, six days a week, down at the Shankerman’s family clothing store. Although men’s fashions come and go, Shankerman’s has served...
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
UMMC seeks to lease struggling Delta hospital
Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital may begin negotiations with the University of Mississippi Medical Center over a potential lease of the rural, 29-bed hospital and all of its operations, including its nursing home, clinics, emergency department and ambulance services for the two counties. After seeking out potential buyers earlier this year, the community hospital received lease […]
Mississippi man arrested for threatening to recreate Memphis shooting spree in MS
GREENVILE, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested after making threats online to recreate a shooting rampage originally carried out by a 19-year-old in Memphis, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi. Officials said 28-year-old Jeremy Gordon of Greenville, Mississippi, posted threats on Facebook...
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
