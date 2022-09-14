Delta State University’s Division of Social Sciences and History and the Madison Center will be hosting Constitution Week events for 2022. On Sept.15, the annual lecture will be given by Dr. Steve Sarson entitled “We the People: Concepts of the American People in the United States’ Founding Documents”. Sarson is a professor of American Civilization at the Jean Moulin University — Lyon in France. This event will take place at 4 p.m. in the Jobe Hall Auditorium.

