Food & Drinks

StyleCaster

The “Hocus Pocus” Character You Are, According To Your Zodiac Sign

“Come, we fly!” Gather your best witches, because a virgin just lit the black flame candle (again). After all, spooky season has officially arrived, and if you’re wondering which Hocus Pocus character resembles your zodiac sign, then you’ll have to play along. Besides, the only thing better than indulging in all the most binge-worthy Halloween classic films, is knowing which characters capture your zodiac sign the most. Everyone who grew up in the 90’s remembers when a grumpy Winifred Sanderson opened a window and said “Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick”! And I think we can all agree the...
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Super-Easy Recipe Lets You Get Peak Southern Comfort Food in Less Than 20 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re nearing sweater weather, and with sweater weather comes peak comfort food time. Comfort food never fails to revitalize our souls, and right now, we really need some ooey-gooey, hearty meals that hit the spot just right. And thanks to Martha Stewart, we found a simple recipe that’ll instantly make our bellies and hearts warm.
RECIPES
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

CROCK POT BACON RANCH POTATOES

This Crock Pot Bacon Ranch Potatoes is such a simple recipe and is absolutely delicious. If you love to use your crock pot definitely save this one. It’s the perfect side dish to just about any meal and it’s also perfect for any gathering. It would be a great addition to any tailgate or camping trip too.
RECIPES
WDW News Today

‘Disney Munchlings’ Mystery Plush Arrive at Disneyland Resort

As seen at D23 Expo, these good enough to eat Munchlings have found their way into the Candy Palace at Disneyland Park. You can choose between larger plushes based off of your favorite characters, such as Baymax, Stitch, and Pooh, or choose from a variety of themed smaller blind boxes. The larger plushes retail at $34.99, while the blind boxes cost $16.99.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle Bottle Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle bottle is available at the hotel. The Corkcicle is aqua blue, with “Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort” on one side. The lettering is slightly debossed and shiny...
TRAVEL
msn.com

German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
PETS
WDW News Today

New Dumbo Mug and Ceramic Container From Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new Dumbo home items are available at Walt Disney World. We found this Dumbo mug and container in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Dumbo Ceramic Container – $24.99. This small container resembles a circus tent or...
TRAVEL
Taste Of Home

Disney Just Dropped a Halloween Dole Whip, and It’s Spookily Delicious

One doesn’t simply go to Disney and not get a Dole Whip. It’s a tried-and-true tradition. Not only is it the perfect summer treat—tons of pineapple and creamy soft serve—but Disney knows just how much we love it. They wouldn’t have graced us with a copycat Dole Whip recipe if they didn’t! Not only that, they even gave us adults a special coconut rum Dole Whip a couple years ago. Disney, we thank you.
TRAVEL
Taste Of Home

How to Make a 5-Ingredient Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake

You have to love a dump cake recipe—even if the name “dump cake” doesn’t do a great job of selling the concept. The complete opposite of baking that requires precision measurement and mixing, the ingredient just get dumped in the pan and baked as they are.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES

No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS

