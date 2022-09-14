ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse

He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo

The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
New York Sports Nation

Before Watching Sunday’s Game, It’s Important to Remember that Baker Mayfield has Talked Trash about the Giants Fan Base

Baker Mayfield has never been one to shy away from talking. In fact, it’s part of the reason why so many people love him. He’s competitive, and he is not afraid to speak his mind. Whether it is sticking the Oklahoma flag in the ground at Ohio State, grabbing his crotch and cursing out Kansas, or getting in Hue Jackson’s face after he was fired by the Browns. Baker Mayfield is who he is. That’s all well and good until it is done to you. Well, on multiple occasions, Baker has taken some shots at the New York Giants.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
brownsnation.com

Perrion Winfrey In Browns’ Dawghouse; Won’t Play Sunday

Fourth-round draft pick Perrion Winfrey was not at the Cleveland Browns‘ practice Friday for disciplinary reasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive captain Myles Garrett verified the reason for his absence without providing details. Stefanski did not initially say Winfrey would miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jets.
