4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
'Cleveland could hate me after next game': Browns rookie Cade York staying in the moment
BEREA — There's confidence of an NFL player. Then there's confidence of an NFL kicker knowing when you're lining up to try the longest field goal of your life, in your debut and with the game on the line, that you're going to make the kick. The latter is the kind of confidence...
Jets-Browns: 6 prop bets for Sunday's game
The New York Jets (0-1) will face the Cleveland Browns (1-0) in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. New York is a 6.5-point road underdog against Cleveland, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Jets Wire presents six proposition bets for Sunday’s Jets-Browns game.
Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse
He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo
The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
Before Watching Sunday’s Game, It’s Important to Remember that Baker Mayfield has Talked Trash about the Giants Fan Base
Baker Mayfield has never been one to shy away from talking. In fact, it’s part of the reason why so many people love him. He’s competitive, and he is not afraid to speak his mind. Whether it is sticking the Oklahoma flag in the ground at Ohio State, grabbing his crotch and cursing out Kansas, or getting in Hue Jackson’s face after he was fired by the Browns. Baker Mayfield is who he is. That’s all well and good until it is done to you. Well, on multiple occasions, Baker has taken some shots at the New York Giants.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)
It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
brownsnation.com
Perrion Winfrey In Browns’ Dawghouse; Won’t Play Sunday
Fourth-round draft pick Perrion Winfrey was not at the Cleveland Browns‘ practice Friday for disciplinary reasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive captain Myles Garrett verified the reason for his absence without providing details. Stefanski did not initially say Winfrey would miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jets.
Cleveland Browns: Jets HC Robert Saleh hilariously describes Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett will be in the news quite a bit leading up to the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. First it was his own position coach Chris Kiffin who commented on how locked in Garrett was, and now the opposing head coach even recognizes the player he is going against.
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the Browns
Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.
