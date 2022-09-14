Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police and School Leaders Investigated Threatening Statement
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau police and school leaders investigated a threatening statement on Wednesday. While the threat didn't specifically single out Wausau West High School, district leaders still took it seriously and started the day with an increased police presence. But upon further investigation it was determined that the threat...
Unsubstantiated threat at Wausau West one of several statewide
A threatening message assumed to be directed at Wausau West High School that was later determined as unsubstantiated is one of several made statewide, school officials said. The threat was circulated Wednesday, Sept. 14 on social media. “First and foremost, we want everyone to know our students and staff are...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Confirm Investigation Into Altercation Between Teacher, Student
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A “physical altercation” involving a teacher and a student is being investigated by both the Wausau School District and Wausau Police. WAOW TV reports that the incident took place on Wednesday at East High School, though no further details have been released as both investigations are active. The incident was immediately reported to the school administration and police.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools
MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”. A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.5 FM WIFC
Search Continues For Suicidal Wausau Man
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The search continues for what authorities call a dangerous male near the Town of Wheaton. According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, parents in Wausau reported their son was acting suicidal and had a weapon and left in a white Dodge Charger. Authorities were asked to look for that vehicle.
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
95.5 FM WIFC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5: Marshfield tops Wausau West
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – In a game that featured several lead changes in the 4th quarter, Marshfield beat Wausau West, 28-24. It was Wausau West’s first loss of the season. Marshfield moves into 1st place in the Valley Football Association. In a battle of undefeated teams, Colby beat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
Business of the Week: S.C. Swiderski
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Wausau area births, Sept. 15
Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
95.5 FM WIFC
Business 51 Public Meeting Scheduled in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — A discussion about the future of Business 51 in Stevens Point, also known as Division Street, has been scheduled for October 6th. Mayor Mike Wiza says the session will be held in the auditorium at Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) at 1201 Northpoint Drive. The event begins at 6:30 and is scheduled to last for up to two hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.5 FM WIFC
Alcohol Factors in Deadly Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man has been arrested after a crash that killed an eight-year-old boy from Gleason and injured three others. According to the State Patrol a southbound Dodge Ram crossed the center line on State Highway 17 and struck a Chevy Silverado head-on. Two occupants, an adult male and minor female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An adult female was critically injured and taken to Aspirus Wausau.
Wausau area obituaries September 14, 2022
Janice Lorraine Voigt, 76, of Wausau, passed away in her daughter’s arms on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Cypress, Texas after losing her long fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Jan was born on March 29, 1946 at the Wausau Hospital to Gilbert and Lorna (Voigt) Graveen of Hamburg where...
WSAW
1 person dead in Lincoln County motorcycle crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Saturday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a crash on County Rd A in the Town of Bradley around 10:00 a.m. The crash involved four motorcycles. When crews arrived they found four people were injured. Investigators say two motorcycles were southbound and preparing to turn when two other southbound motorcycles collided with them.
Wausau-area man accused of election fraud faces new charges
Two days before his plea hearing to settle a felony election fraud case, prosecutors filed new charges against a Wausau-area man, this time accusing him of trying to illegally purchase a firearm. Timothy Hedstrom, 45, was charged in May in Marathon County Circuit Court after Schofield City Clerk Lisa Quinn...
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
Name released in fatal Tomahawk-area motorcycle crash
Police have identified the man killed in a crash Saturday morning that involved four motorcycles as 67-year-olld Michael Tyloch. The crash was reported on Lincoln County Hwy. A at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The area was just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say two motorcycles were preparing to make a turn when two other cyclists collided with them.
Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified
Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
Comments / 0