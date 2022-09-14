STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — A discussion about the future of Business 51 in Stevens Point, also known as Division Street, has been scheduled for October 6th. Mayor Mike Wiza says the session will be held in the auditorium at Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) at 1201 Northpoint Drive. The event begins at 6:30 and is scheduled to last for up to two hours.

