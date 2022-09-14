ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

county17.com

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 3 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below.
GILLETTE, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Education
City
Wright, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Buffalo, WY
Buffalo, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Sports
cowboystatedaily.com

Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Misgendering” a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that “misgendering” a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Elections official files complaint against conservative PAC

Campbell County clerk calls on the Federal Elections Commission and Wyoming secretary of state to investigate the Coal Country Conservatives’ campaign-finance activities. Campbell County’s chief elections officer has filed a complaint against Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee, calling on the Federal Elections Commission and the Wyoming secretary of state to undertake a “swift and robust investigation.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Woman Killed After Crashing Head-On Into Semi

A Wyoming woman is dead after crashing head-on with a semi Monday afternoon outside of Gillette. The crash happened around 4 p.m. near milepost 9.5 on Northern Drive. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary released Wednesday, 54-year-old Bobbi Underwood was headed southbound on U.S. 14-16 when she made a left-hand turn onto Northern Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to straighten out her car, crossed the centerline, and collided with an oncoming semi.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Sept. 10

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 4 through Sept. 10. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Sarah...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Groups sue to block county oil & gas project

Environmental groups may have thrown a wrench in the works last week on the federally approved 5,000 well Converse County Oil & Gas Project. The Powder River Basin Resource Council, based in Sheridan, and the Western Watersheds Project, of Hailey, Idaho, filed a legal challenge against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C., targeting the environmental impact statement for massive oil & gas project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line

A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Police: Wyoming Motorist Crashes Into Power Pole, Shed, Fence

Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage." That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
county17.com

Woman dies in head-on crash on Northern Drive

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman died yesterday after her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-tractor at the intersection of Highway 14-16 and Northern Drive, authorities said Tuesday. The woman was identified as 54-year-old Bobbi J. Underwood of Gillette by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Sept. 13. Underwood had...
GILLETTE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Woman Wanted For Wyoming Cell Phone Theft

Police in Rock Springs are asking for information on a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a local Verizon store. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photos hid a cell phone in her clothing and walked out of the store without paying for it.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
