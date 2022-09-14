ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Welg
3d ago

diversity? how about people just being good people....I don't care what race you are...if your gay or lesbian....(although you either a male or female), the guy thinking he's a girl or vise versa is total BS, but in the end...let's not be a terd and be good to each other. there are NO special rights in my book...just be a decent person....

Zephyr 88
3d ago

does it really matter? Portland is diverse AF! does EVERYTHING have to be diverse? because, if we're talking about equality, how about we start with an equal balance of financial security! let's bridge the gap!

True Mainer
3d ago

I like Maine the way it use to be, just us Mainers, the great outdoors and wildlife! Maine should've closed it's borders a long, long time ago!!!

