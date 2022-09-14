Read full article on original website
Construction beginning on Phase 1 of Magnolia Springs
In total, Magnolia Springs will consist of around 2,000 homesites and span 665 total acres. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction on 226 lots as part of Phase 1 of the Magnolia Springs development has begun and three homebuilders—First America Homes, Rausch Coleman and Century Communities—are selling on 40- and 50-foot-wide homesites, according to Jeff Dewese, the senior vice president for the land division of developer Signorelli Co.
Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park
Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
