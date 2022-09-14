In total, Magnolia Springs will consist of around 2,000 homesites and span 665 total acres. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction on 226 lots as part of Phase 1 of the Magnolia Springs development has begun and three homebuilders—First America Homes, Rausch Coleman and Century Communities—are selling on 40- and 50-foot-wide homesites, according to Jeff Dewese, the senior vice president for the land division of developer Signorelli Co.

