Community Impact Houston

Construction beginning on Phase 1 of Magnolia Springs

In total, Magnolia Springs will consist of around 2,000 homesites and span 665 total acres. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction on 226 lots as part of Phase 1 of the Magnolia Springs development has begun and three homebuilders—First America Homes, Rausch Coleman and Century Communities—are selling on 40- and 50-foot-wide homesites, according to Jeff Dewese, the senior vice president for the land division of developer Signorelli Co.
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, TX
Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park

Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
BELLAIRE, TX
Houston, TX
