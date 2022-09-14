Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home
This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
Long Beach Township police: Building collapses in Barnegat Light
Police in Long Beach Township confirmed Saturday night that a building collapsed in Barnegat Light.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: UNCONSCIOUS MALE AT WAWA
Emergency personnel are reporting to the Wawa on Route 88 for a report of an unconscious male. Caller advised his eyes were rolling behind his head.
Have You Seen Her? Middle Twp., NJ, Police Searching for Missing Woman
The Middle Township Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman. 30-year-old Tiffany Huntenburg of Cape May Court House was reported missing on September 8th. Those that reported her missing say she was last seen on August 22nd in the Rio Grande area. The last known contact...
Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police
A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire,...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Shooting
A Dover man was injured after a shooting early this morning in the area of South New and West Reed Streets. Dover Police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5am, however the 23 year old victim was uncooperative and provided no information or a suspect description. Police did locate several spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'
A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Atlantic City Bust: Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section made a warranted search in the first block of North Albany Avenue. During the search, detectives recovered a 45-caliber...
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department's headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a local...
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Gun, Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities say an Atlantic City man was arrested on Wednesday following a search warrant that led to the recovery of a gun and drugs. According to detectives, the warrant, executed in the first block of North Albany Avenue, was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Atlantic & Cape May County, NJ Favorite ‘Trick Or Treat’ Candy
This was a truly sweet assignment. This week, we interviewed a number of residents in Atlantic and Cape May County, New Jersey in search of the best Halloween “Trick or Treat” candies. We wanted to share the results with plenty of advanced notice before Halloween, which is on...
Atlantic City police investigating shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Atlantic City. The incident happened in the 1700 of Atlantic Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.
NBC Philadelphia
Video: Gunman Stalks Girl Before Killing Her as She Walked Dog With Friend
New video shows a gunman waiting for a 17-year-old girl who was walking a dog to pass by before he got out of a car and shot her dead on a Philadelphia street. The video released Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Department shows that the gunman and the driver of the vehicle appeared to deliberately target Teryn Johnson as she was out with a friend walking the friend’s dog on Sept. 11, PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
ocnjdaily.com
Planes, Skydivers Thrill Crowds at Ocean City Air Festival
As if on cue, the crowds at the Ocean City Airport Festival gazed overhead at 12 p.m. Saturday, using their hands to shield their eyes from the intense afternoon sunlight. Thousands of feet above the spectators, what first appeared to be tiny dots in the sky were actually the billowing parachutes of skydivers who were whirling around in circles as they descended toward earth.
Fugitive Wanted In Shooting Nabbed In Atlantic City
A 19-year-old man wanted in a July shooting was arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Atlantic City Police Officer Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at the intersection of Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he observed Wesley Briscoe walking eastbound on Atlantic Avenue. Butcher...
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
South Jersey Man Indicted In Dollar Store Shooting: Prosecutor
Jalial Whitted, 38, of Absecon, was indicted on charges stemming from a May 24 shooting at a Dollar General Store, authorities said. Whitted allegedly brandished a handgun and opened fire inside of the store in Absecon, they said. Whitted was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on several weapons...
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
