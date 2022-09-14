CCC approves $26M final budget that includes reduced COVID-19 emergency relief assistance, funds for new roof

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
PKS board votes to buy new fire department ladder truck with reserve funds that FEMA will reimburse
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to purchase a new ladder truck for the fire department, using reserve funds. The truck, which will cost $1.8 million, will replace a nearly 20-year-old truck that has become increasingly hard and expensive to maintain, Mayor John Brodman said in an interview after the meeting. It has been out of service several times in recent years, most recently for engine repairs. The town borrowed a ladder truck from the Harkers Island Fire Department while the PKS truck was out of service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College gets mixed results on state college performance measures
— Carteret Community College had a mixed bag of results on standards set by the state to measure student success in North Carolina community colleges, falling below the state average in four of the seven measurement areas. The 2022 N.C. Community College System Performance Measures for Student Success report assesses...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area residents pick up top conservation awards from N.C. Wildlife Federation
CARY — Water educator Lauren Daniel of Swansboro and fly-fishing guide Tom Roller of Beaufort picked up their previously announced conservation honors Sept. 10 from the N.C. Wildlife Federation. Daniel, water education program manager with the N.C. Division of Water Resources, is Environmental Educator of the Year. Roller, owner...
WITN
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewashingtondailynews.com
Council votes in favor of annexation leading to 181 new homes
Washington City Council voted 3-1 in favor of annexing farm land that could be the new location of a subdivision consisting of 181 homes called Maple Branch. (Council members Bobby Roberson, William Pitt and Lou Hodges voted in favor, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks voted against. Councilman Mike Renn was absent from the meeting.)
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Grand Prix brings speed, power; charitable proceeds go to Sidney Dive Team
MOREHEAD CITY — County powerboat enthusiasts got a treat last weekend when the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix brought 34 state-of-the-art racing vessels to its waters. Boats ranging from 20-foot single-outboards with open cockpits to the Jack’s Waterfront 46-foot, all-white Skater with twin 1550 Bowers Performance engines dotted the race village around the downtown bar.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stanley retiring from law practice, including 42 years as Emerald Isle town attorney
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle’s longest-tenured employee will retire, effective Dec. 31. Town Attorney Richard Stanley, first appointed to the post in 1978, made the announcement recently, and town elected officials accepted his resignation during the governing board’s monthly session Tuesday night in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
Division of Marine Fisheries reminds gill net fishermen of observer requirements
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The commercial flounder season opens for mobile gears tomorrow, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding gill net fishermen that an Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) is required to use anchored gill nets in estuarine waters. The mobile gears season, which includes gill nets, opens at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Officials share where county is in hurricane preparedness four years after Hurricane Florence
HARKERS ISLAND — With Tropical Storm Fiona heading toward the northeastern Caribbean islands and a possible threat to the East Coast of the United States next week, some county residents and officials paused Sept. 13 to remember the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. GALLERY: Officials share where county is...
Cable work requires brief closures on US 70 in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. – A contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday. Local law enforcement will be on the highway to safely conduct the approximately […]
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
WITN
Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We want to help
Help for animals shouldn't be so difficult to get. I recently sent a letter to Dr. Westbrook who has Newport Animal Clinic here in Newport. There is a colony of feral cats where some of Dr. Westbrook's clients live and we hoped he could help us with spaying and neutering to try to decrease the colony's growth.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham Recused from Voting
After a month of denying connection to McCullough Farms, LLC, and P & J of New Bern, LLC, Mayor Jeffrey Odham admitted he was the Manager of both businesses. His admission came after Developmental Services made the presentation for rezoning land owned by both LLCs to the Board of Aldermen during Sept. 13, 2022 meeting.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Tea Party under investigation for allegedly violating election laws
CARTERET COUNTY - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has been asked to investigate possible violations of finance and electioneering laws by local political committee TEA NC PAC. The PAC is also known as the Crystal Coast Tea Party and the Crystal Coast Tea Party Patriots. The board received...
carolinacoastonline.com
East girls tennis team captures first two wins of season while dominating Jones, Rosewood
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team garnered its first wins of the season in its last two matches. The Mariners shut out Jones Senior 9-0 in their 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener and then took a 9-1 triumph over Rosewood on Tuesday. East moved to 2-4 overall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Washington, Pritchard estate reach $185K settlement
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington must pay $185,000 to the estate of Cedric Pritchard as part of the settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Cedric’s mother, Teresa Pritchard, against Washington senior patrol officer Aaron Mobley and the city. Mobley fatally shot Pritchard during an attempted traffic stop in March 2018. In […]
Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 15 – 18, 2022
High school football game between the New Bern Bears and the Havelock Rams on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 at 101 Webb Boulevard, Havelock, NC. The Town of Trent Woods announced the grand opening of the new dog park at Meadows Family Park on Sept. 18 from 2 – 4 p.m.
Comments / 0