CCC approves $26M final budget that includes reduced COVID-19 emergency relief assistance, funds for new roof

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to purchase a new ladder truck for the fire department, using reserve funds. The truck, which will cost $1.8 million, will replace a nearly 20-year-old truck that has become increasingly hard and expensive to maintain, Mayor John Brodman said in an interview after the meeting. It has been out of service several times in recent years, most recently for engine repairs. The town borrowed a ladder truck from the Harkers Island Fire Department while the PKS truck was out of service.

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO