Grand Junction, CO

skyhinews.com

Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19

The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
kunc.org

Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers

The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Turnout Among Non-White Colorado Voters Nearly 20% Lower Than for White Non-Hispanic Voters

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In just over a month, Colorado’s 3.7 million active registered voters will begin receiving their ballots in the mail, ahead of a crucial 2022 midterm election that will decide control of the statehouse as well as several key congressional contests.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
LOMA, CO
cpr.org

What’s on the minds of Colorado Latino voters heading into the midterms?

Nearly 60 percent of Latino voters surveyed across Colorado say they think the United States as a whole is headed in the wrong direction, and half of respondents said their economic situation had gotten worse in the last 12 months. Adding to financial stresses are worries for safety — 83 percent said they are concerned their child could be a victim of a school shooting.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
Person
Jena Griswold
cpr.org

Heidi Ganahl’s transportation plan would refocus spending on driving and undo some Jared Polis-supported legislation

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl unveiled her plan for Colorado’s transportation system on Thursday, calling for billions of dollars of new spending on highway expansions and pavement projects across the state. She said the plan would make personal vehicular travel a higher priority for the state Department of Transportation...
COLORADO STATE
#Election Local#Voter Registration#Ballots#State Of Colorado#Coloradans
thefulcrum.us

How vote count mistakes by two rural counties fed Trump’s big lie

Rosenfeld is the editor of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute. Since 2020’s presidential election, two rural counties in Michigan and Colorado that initially reported incorrect results have had outsized roles in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie that his second term was stolen by Democrats colluding with one of the country’s biggest computerized voting systems makers.
MICHIGAN STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again

Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability. Organizers of the wine fest said...
PALISADE, CO

