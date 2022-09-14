Read full article on original website
Too Adorable to not adopt! Wet Nose Wednesday’s “Steve Martin” ADOPTED!
Yesterday, Wet Nose Wednesday featured a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named "Steve Martin". If you want to catch up on that, check out the article Johnny V wrote up below:. You'd SWEAR this doggo knew he was worthy of a new home during the visit... because (during all Wet...
The Most Lovable ‘Steve Martin’ is Waiting For You in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named Steve Martin. He is so gentle and lovable, and this guy's eyes will pierce your soul. Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this beautiful boy:. A face only a mother could...
