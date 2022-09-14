ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Starbucks Plans Tech Changes Customers Will Love

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMTpq_0hvNv05C00

So many people you know are quick to tell you that they can't function without their morning coffee.

And thanks to that state of mind, Starbucks (SBUX) raked in $29.06 billion of revenue in 2021, and the business just keeps on growing. Founded in the early '70s in Seattle, the brand took off on a meteoric growth spurt in the '90s and went on to become the world's biggest coffee chain.

While the quality of Starbucks coffee is one thing java snobs will argue about, it's hard to poke holes in the company's unflappable vision and ability to change with the times.

And with even more growth on the horizon -- 2,000 new U.S. stores and 4,500 in China are planned, according to CFO Rachel Ruggeri -- the company is considering what it needs to change to keep that growth process a smooth one.

To accomplish that, Starbucks is turning to a technology-based solution that could mean that soon you'll be spending a lot less time getting your coffee in the drive-through.

Starbucks Changes How It Makes Coffee

Currently, when you order a Grande Mocha Frappuccino, the barista who makes it has to go through a 16-step process to prepare your beverage.

It's to their credit that they've managed to streamline that many steps down to 87 seconds, less than a minute and a half.

And now, thanks to a new proprietary system that Starbucks is introducing called Siren, that same drink can now be ready to serve in less than half that time: 36 seconds.

The system features faster blenders, a milk-dispensing system and a custom ice dispenser.

But perhaps cooler is that it reduces the amount of time baristas spend lifting heavy products and bending over to reach what they need. That'll enable those with disabilities to be able to do their jobs better.

The Siren system is not just for coffee, either. Starbucks currently warms food by hand when a customer orders it, but the Siren will change that process, batch-cooking food items and placing them on a heated rack next to the drive-thru window. This aims to reduce time the barista spends preparing the order, as well as the time the customer waits.

Another Innovation

Another development is the Clover Vertica, a coffee machine created with the help of Clover, which Starbucks acquired in 2008.

It grinds beans and dispenses a wide variety of coffees on demand in less than 30 seconds, and it no longer uses the paper filters that Starbucks employees currently have to change every 30 minutes to align with the company's quality standards. It will roll out to Starbucks U.S. locations in 2023.

Both these developments are part of what Starbucks calls the Starbucks Reinvention Plan, which was announced by interim Chief Executive Howard Schultz in mid-July 2022.

It also includes a host of digital experience upgrades, including the addition of mobile order pickup lanes, payment options that won't require opening the Starbucks app, and a personalized drive-through experience that will make recommendations based on what you've ordered in the past.

Starbucks said in its investor day presentation on Sept. 13 that it would invest $2.5 billion to $3 billion over the next three years to update its stores with the new technology.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Starbucks Baristas Gives Warning To Customers: Featured Drink Taste Is 'Traumatizing'

While there’s never a shortage of tasty, creative seasonal drinks to look forward to at Starbucks (hello, Pumpkin Spice!) it’s only natural that a few less than delicious ones will find their way into the mix every now and then. Not every drink can be everyone’s cup of tea (no pun intended), and that seems to be the case with the new Cold Brew with Lemonade, according to employees on the internet.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable

While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Coffee Beans#Coffee Machine#Mobile#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cfo#Grande Mocha Frappuccino
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Wendy's Announced Some Exciting New Deals For September

While Wendy's is not generally known for changing up its menu, the fast food restaurant is revered for its deals. A Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and medium fry both cost $1.99 at most locations, making Wendy's a cheap spot to get some food on the fly. And who could resist the Wendy's 4 for $4 customizable combo? In today's economy, most would agree that's a steal.
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Several locations have been temporarily closing, while analysts believe others may be shuttering permanently. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, WesternMassNews.com, and Google.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
88K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy