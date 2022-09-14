Read full article on original website
Related
Milley says world must be on high alert for Russia’s response to losses
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Sunday warned of potential Russian reactions to losing territory in Ukraine, Reuters reported. “The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert,” Milley said in Warsaw, Poland, the outlet reported.
Baldwin tests positive for COVID-19
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) on Sunday announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely from quarantine. Baldwin, who is vaccinated and boosted, said in a Twitter post announcing the positive test that she is “only experiencing minor symptoms.”. Baldwin adds to the count of Democrat senators testing...
Comments / 0