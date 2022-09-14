Read full article on original website
Your guide to the November midterm election on Long Island
This November, voters across the U.S. will participate in the midterm election. Long Islanders will have a chance to vote in contests for state executive offices, the U.S. House and Senate, the state legislature, and more. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below. Am I eligible to...
Attorneys for Randy Cox, paralyzed in New Haven police van, plan federal lawsuit
Attorneys for Richard “Randy” Cox, the Black man left paralyzed from the chest down after his body was hurled around the rear of a New Haven police van with no seatbelts, said they are preparing to file a federal civil lawsuit against the officers involved and the city of New Haven, claiming negligence and violations of Cox’s civil rights.
Resident survey helps shape Bridgeport's transit plan
The Metropolitan Council of Governments recently released a survey as part of its effort to continuously update their transportation plan every four years. The survey is available to residents of Ansonia, Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Seymour, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull. “It’s like a 25-year planning horizon document that looks at...
Transforming Lyman Allyn Art Museum’s estate into a park for New London
The Lyman Allyn Art Museum has received an early 90th birthday present for New London, Connecticut, to enjoy. Thanks to a $500,000 donation from two of its board trustees, the museum is going to transform its grounds into a park. “This is the largest gift the museum has received since...
Testimony in Alex Jones trial contradict his initial claims the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax
A representative for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his InfoWars media platform said that Jones’ show and his website did spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 20 first graders and six educators. Brittany Paz took the stand for the third day...
