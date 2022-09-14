ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Your guide to the November midterm election on Long Island

This November, voters across the U.S. will participate in the midterm election. Long Islanders will have a chance to vote in contests for state executive offices, the U.S. House and Senate, the state legislature, and more. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below. Am I eligible to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Attorneys for Randy Cox, paralyzed in New Haven police van, plan federal lawsuit

Attorneys for Richard “Randy” Cox, the Black man left paralyzed from the chest down after his body was hurled around the rear of a New Haven police van with no seatbelts, said they are preparing to file a federal civil lawsuit against the officers involved and the city of New Haven, claiming negligence and violations of Cox’s civil rights.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

Resident survey helps shape Bridgeport's transit plan

The Metropolitan Council of Governments recently released a survey as part of its effort to continuously update their transportation plan every four years. The survey is available to residents of Ansonia, Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Seymour, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull. “It’s like a 25-year planning horizon document that looks at...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coram, NY
City
Port Jefferson, NY
City
Manorville, NY
City
East Moriches, NY
City
Port Jefferson Station, NY
City
Ridge, NY
City
Calverton, NY
Brookhaven, NY
Government
City
Patchogue, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
City
Mastic Beach, NY
City
Brookhaven, NY
City
Sound Beach, NY
City
Wading River, NY
City
Eastport, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy