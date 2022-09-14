Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.15.22: CHAOS Beats TMDK in Headliner
– NJPW continued its Burning Spirit Tour with another event today at the Yamaguchi/Kirin Beverage Shunan Comprehensive Sports Center in Shunan, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 789 people. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s official website:. * Yuto Nakashima beat Ryohei Oiwa at 7:27.
Final Card For Tonight’s MLW Super Series
MLW Super Series takes place tonight in Norcross, Georgia, and the final card is online. You can check out the full lineup below for the card, which will be an MLW Fusion taping:. * MLW Championship: Hammerstone vs. Bandido. * MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. * MLW...
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Full Results 09.17.2022
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed on September 17 in Los Angeles, California (via Fightful). You can find the complete results and see some highlights below. *Peter Avalon def. Adrian Quest. *Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Tom Lawlor) def. Cody Chhun &...
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
Sheamus & MJF Trade Shots On Twitter Over Heels Wearing Scarfs
Sheamus and MJF had a back-and-forth battle of words online over the important topic of heels wearing scarfs. The whole thing began when Sheamus posted to Twitter to tell Happy Corbin that “real heels wear scarfs,” leading to a response from the famously scarf-wearing MJF. MJF called the...
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22
-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Wants To Be In Black Panther Series, Top 10 Superstar Abductions
– Kofi Kingston has made no secret about being a Marvel fan, and he would love to be in the planned Black Panther TV series. A Wakanda-set series was announced in February of last year, and while the series doesn’t have a scheduled premiere date yet, Kingston expressed interest in appearing during an interview with TMZ.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 9.16.22
As has been said multiple times lately, and then everything changed. Over the course of the week, Roman Reigns started focusing on Logan Paul, which seems to be a likely Crown Jewel main event. That is the kind of thing that seems hard to fathom, but here we are with a big segment needed to make it work. Let’s get to it.
Various News: Xavier Woods Hosts Call of Duty Stream, Tickets for Victory Road Meet & Greets Now Available, The Headbangers Chat With Brisco & JBL
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took part in a Call of Duty streaming event earlier today on Twitch. You can check out the tweet by Gina Darling below:. – Impact Wrestling is now selling tickets to the live Victory Road meet & greet sessions. – Former WWE tag team champions...
WWE News: Charles Robinson Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary, Imperium Trains Together
– WWE referee Charles Robinson celebrated a momentous wrestling anniversary this weekend. Robinson posted to Twitter to note that he hit 25 years since his TV debut back in WCW on Saturday, writing:. “Today September 17th marks my 25 years in the wrestling business on tv. Thanks to @#GeorgeSouth and...
The Blue Meanie Thinks CM Punk’s Comments On MJF At AEW All Out Were a Work
CM Punk’s AEW All Out media scrum comments obviously drew a lot of attention, but The Blue Meanie thinks the part about MJF was a work. The ECW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and said that while much of the tirade was a shoot, there was one part he felt like was meant for storyline.
Chris Jericho On How Vince McMahon Reacted When He Told Him He Signed With AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW, as well as how AEW considered a TV deal with Showtime during its early days. Highlights from his comments are below. On Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW:...
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Sandhagen Stops Song
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #4 Cory Sandhagen (135.5 lbs.) vs. #10 Song Yadong (135.5 lbs.) Chidi Njokuani (185.5 lbs.) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5 lbs.) Bill Algeo (146 lbs.) vs. Andre Fili (145.5 lbs.) Alen Amedovski (185.5 lbs.) vs. Joe Pyfer (185 lbs.) Tanner Boser (229 lbs.) vs. Rodrigo...
Shotzi Possibly Getting Back Previous Elements Of Her Character
Shotzi could be getting some of her old character hallmarks back, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday night, there were plans in place to bring the Smackdown star’s trademark tank that she drove to the ring to Anaheim for tonight’s show. Shotzi...
Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints
With AEW at the center of interest after the outbursts both in front of and off-camera over the Labor Day weekend, Kevin Nash took the opportunity to weigh in on the events on his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc). AEW president Tony Khan was not shy about his frustrations at possibly being upstaged by WWE’s Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide happening so close to All Out’s PPV, but Nash disagreed with that perspective.
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Alright everyone, it’s another Friday night and here we are to watch Smackdown. Tonight the “big” news is that Logan Paul will be on the show, and the big rumor right now is that he’ll challenge Roman Reigns at Sweet Saudi Blood Money, I mean Crown Jewel, so if that’s true they’ll need to get building that. Also, if Roman can make Logan Paul interesting then Roman really is the best ever. Also tonight we’ll gain some clarity in the tag team scene as New Day vs. Imperium vs. Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Hit Row is set to determine the next challengers for the Usos. Never mind that New Day spent the last couple of months getting beat down by the Viking Raiders. Bayley will be in action against Raquel Rodriguez, and Sami Zayn tries to prove his worth by wrestling Ricochet. Last week Karrion Kross jumped Drew McIntyre and choked him unconscious, so I fully expect Drew to have some kind of rebuttal tonight as those two begin building their feud in earnest. Well that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.
