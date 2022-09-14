Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Portland neighborhood has left a man dead. Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Pirtle Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a...
WLKY.com
Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
wdrb.com
Police: Teen dies after crashing moped into SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen died after crashing his moped into an SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said First Division officers were called to an accident at the intersection of 35th and Bank streets, near Northwestern Parkway, around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Young girl injured in stabbing incident in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young girl was stabbed in the Parkland neighborhood Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in around 8:15 p.m. on South 32nd Street as Second Division LMPD officers responded. That’s where they found a girl with a cut on her arm that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of breaking into cars at east Louisville park, religious buildings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he broke into several cars at an east Louisville park and stole valuables from several women. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jordon Woods was arrested Friday afternoon by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said Woods...
LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9:20 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway. That's about three blocks east of Algonquin Park. When...
wdrb.com
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
Shively Police investigating shooting on I-264E leaving man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Shively Police Department, a shooting victim arrived to UofL Hospital on Sept. 17 around 11 p.m. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital police said. Officers said this incident occurred on I-264E in the area of...
Wave 3
Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Hazel Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
WLKY.com
Police investigating Outer Loop car crash that kills woman, leaves man critically injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3:30 a.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at Interstate 65. After investigating the scene, police determined that a car was traveling west...
Wave 3
LMPD officer finds man shot on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found shot late Thursday night. Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over. LMPD spokesman Aaron...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
WLKY.com
'Its been hurtful': Family of 7-year-old that died in Louisville foster care facility demand answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the couch of her family's Lexington home Friday, Dominique Terry wiped away tears. "He was into sports, and he loved football," she said of her son Ja'Ceon. But she admits her own mistakes, including addiction issues, cost her the chance to be a mother to...
WLKY.com
Man and woman shot, killed in Shively shooting; 1 other woman injured
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man and a woman were shot and killed in Shively Saturday morning. Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway. That is about a mile north of the Watterson Expressway exit. When they...
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
Comments / 3