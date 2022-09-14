ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Portland neighborhood has left a man dead. Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Pirtle Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer finds man shot on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found shot late Thursday night. Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over. LMPD spokesman Aaron...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
SHIVELY, KY

