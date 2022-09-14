ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons

Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
NewsTalk 940 AM

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amarillo Women S Network#The Hotel Motel Tax
NewsTalk 940 AM

Win Tickets to See The Frontmen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair

The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is an amazingly fun time. It is something almost everybody looks forward to each and every year. Something new is happening at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. It's called the Dancin' in the Dirt Series. The series kicks off with Wade Bowen on Friday, September 16th and The Frontmen will take the stage on Saturday, September 17th.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsTalk 940 AM

Police Hunt For Driver Who Struck, Killed Man In Wheelchair

Recently, we've seen more than one story of vehicle versus pedestrian incidents. These are incidents where a driver, for one reason or another, hits someone. Often, these incidents have ended in tragedy. Amarillo Police department released information today regarding an overnight incident that led to the death of a man...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

This Roadside Museum in Vega is the Cutest

I always love it when my editor walks into my office and says, "hey you want to take a quick road trip?" First of all, it is never a quick road trip. Second, it's always worth the trip. On this particular trip, my editor Sarah wanted to go see the world's largest branding iron.
VEGA, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.

Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy