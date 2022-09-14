Read full article on original website
Related
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
The Long History of The Big Texan and it’s Sign in Amarillo
You drive by it all the time. When you have out-of-town guests they want to see the 72 oz steak. They all think for a minute "Hey, maybe I can eat it" then they see the size of it and think better. I am talking about The Big Texan. You...
Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons
Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
What Is Pho And Where Can You Find Amarillo’s Best?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I had never tried pho. It didn't take long for someone to suggest. Now it's one of my absolute favorites. If you're not sure pho is, or you're wondering where to get it, I've got you covered. Here is where you can find the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
September Is The Month For The Amarillo Walk To End Alzheimer’s
At the end of the month, all of us in Amarillo are invited to participate in the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. On September 24, the 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer's will be held at Hodgetown in downtown Amarillo. A Huge Event For A Worthy...
An Unexpected Piece of California in Amarillo Recently
My family was just driving home from Rick Husband International Airport. It was a long trip and we just needed some food and get home to unpack a little. It was time for baby Laila to get to sleep too. We decided to order from Burger King on Georgia's app...
[PHOTOS] Can You Really Live the Cabin Life in Amarillo?
You are planning your next vacation. You want to head to the mountains. That crisp air just seems to relax you. You start your search for a place to stay. Oh, yeah it's the cabin life for you. Then vacation is over and you have to head home. All good...
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lose Power In Amarillo Yesterday? You Can Blame Alcohol.
Well, I've been waiting ALL WEEK for the bizarre story to come out of Amarillo, and we've finally gotten it. Normally, a power outage isn't something that brings out the weirdness in a city, but #onlyinamarillo does it actually do that. There was a pickup truck cruising, ok not cruising,...
Win Tickets to See The Frontmen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is an amazingly fun time. It is something almost everybody looks forward to each and every year. Something new is happening at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. It's called the Dancin' in the Dirt Series. The series kicks off with Wade Bowen on Friday, September 16th and The Frontmen will take the stage on Saturday, September 17th.
Amarillo Haunted House Launching Live Scare Cam You Can Watch
Halloween is around the corner. That means costumes, candy, and a lot of spooky fun. One haunted in house in town has already embracing the spirit of the holiday in a pretty fun and imaginative way. An Amarillo haunted house is launching a live scare cam you can watch online.
Mistreatment of Amarillo Staff Leads to Post on Facebook
One of the reasons I love social media is you can reach so many people. It's a great way to get get a ton of information about the business, family, and friends. It's also a great way to promote your business. It's also a great way to let your customers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get Excited Horror Fans. Tascosa Drive-In Might Go Old School.
If you're a fan or horror movies, there's something coming up you need to keep an eye out for. It looks like Tascosa Drive-In might be going a bit old school. But instead of just a double feature, there's a massive marathon coming. A "Dust Til Dawn" Horror Marathon At...
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
Police Hunt For Driver Who Struck, Killed Man In Wheelchair
Recently, we've seen more than one story of vehicle versus pedestrian incidents. These are incidents where a driver, for one reason or another, hits someone. Often, these incidents have ended in tragedy. Amarillo Police department released information today regarding an overnight incident that led to the death of a man...
This Roadside Museum in Vega is the Cutest
I always love it when my editor walks into my office and says, "hey you want to take a quick road trip?" First of all, it is never a quick road trip. Second, it's always worth the trip. On this particular trip, my editor Sarah wanted to go see the world's largest branding iron.
New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.
Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
Allegiant Air Giveth And Taketh From Amarillo. What Happened?
The excitement around new things is always a palpable feeling. Especially when it's something that allows you to travel to several different places for cheap. I mean, money is tight but we still need to get away right?. So when Allegiant Air announced they were coming to Amarillo, I was...
Do You Need New Books? Time For Annual Amarillo Library Book Sale.
Books are great for a lot of things. They a take a room from drab to intellectual in a split-second. They fill up unused space on shelves. Sometimes, they're even great for reading. That's the part I'm most excited about. This weekend marks the return of Amarillo Library's annual book...
What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?
On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0