ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viburnum, MO

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds

An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

De Soto Fall Festival is on Saturday

(De Soto) The 31st annual De Soto Fall Festival is coming up on Saturday. The festival originated at Walther’s Park, but has now moved to Historical Main Street. Sarah Greenlee with the De Soto Chamber of Commerce says everything gets underway at 9 that morning. Greenlee adds it’s also...
DE SOTO, MO
Awesome 92.3

Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It

Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

It’s Almost Time For The Caledonia Pumpkin Festival

(Caledonia) It’s almost time for another pumpkin festival in the Village of Caledonia. It’s set for Saturday, October 8th. Festival organizer Nina Gilliam says this award-winning festival is now in it’s 21st year. Gilliam tells us about those new events. The Caledonia Pumpkin Festival will also feature...
CALEDONIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Perryville, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Viburnum, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise

The City of Festus will Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is Saturday night along Festus Main Street. Festus Mayor Sam Richards says this is a fun event he always looks forward to. There will be a “show and shine” gathering in the afternoon around 2 o’clock in the Festus Public Library parking lot and the cruising begins at 6 o’clock. The Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Clarence “Keith” Wideman — Service 9/19/22 2 P.M.

Clarence “Keith” Wideman of Festus passed away September 9th, he was 59 years old. A memorial gathering for Keith Wideman will be Monday (9/19) from Noon until the time of memorial service at 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial at-a-later date in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
FESTUS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Janson
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri's Black Madonna Shrine Is a Labor of Love [PHOTOS]

In 1927, a Franciscan Missionary from Poland named Bronislaus Luszcz was sent to the foothills of the Ozarks to help build an infirmary. Called upon by John J. Glennon, Archbishop of St. Louis at the time, Luszcz and his fellow missionaries were tasked with turning an abandoned convenant into a place of care.
PACIFIC, MO
mymoinfo.com

It’s homecoming week for Festus R-6

(Festus) It’s homecoming week in the Festus School District and part of the celebration will be a parade on Friday afternoon followed by a chili supper before tonight’s football game at Tigers stadium. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says in addition to homecoming activities, they will also hold their...
FESTUS, MO
thelickingnews.com

Providing a sense of calm

Licking Assembly of God Senior Pastor Paul Richardson is an integral part of the Licking Police Department as volunteer chaplain. Richardson took the more formal volunteer position after the departure of Darius Wentz, already having an established relationship with the LPD. Pastors in the Licking community consistently work with the police department providing faith-based Christian assistance when necessary, such as with the Ministerial Alliance.
LICKING, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Musicians#Miners#Parade#Viburnum High School#Navy
mymoinfo.com

New Jobs Coming to Madison County Mine in the Next Few Years

(Farmington) A nice crowd turned out Thursday at the Farmington Centene Center for a business and community luncheon hosted by the Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce. Mike Cochran spoke at the event. He’s the executive director of operations for Missouri Cobalt, the company that owns mining property in Madison County....
MADISON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man charged in shooting death of House Springs man

Eric Q. Collins, 29, of Arnold has been charged in the shooting death of a 46-year-old House Springs man at a mobile home community north of House Springs and east of Byrnes Mill, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced. Collins allegedly shot and killed Michael Gray on Tuesday night, Sept....
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room

A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County

A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
ARNOLD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy