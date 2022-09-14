Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds
An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
mymoinfo.com
De Soto Fall Festival is on Saturday
(De Soto) The 31st annual De Soto Fall Festival is coming up on Saturday. The festival originated at Walther’s Park, but has now moved to Historical Main Street. Sarah Greenlee with the De Soto Chamber of Commerce says everything gets underway at 9 that morning. Greenlee adds it’s also...
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
mymoinfo.com
It’s Almost Time For The Caledonia Pumpkin Festival
(Caledonia) It’s almost time for another pumpkin festival in the Village of Caledonia. It’s set for Saturday, October 8th. Festival organizer Nina Gilliam says this award-winning festival is now in it’s 21st year. Gilliam tells us about those new events. The Caledonia Pumpkin Festival will also feature...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Robin Lynn DuVall – Memorial Visitation 9/18/22
Robin Lynn DuVall of Farmington died September 6th at the age of 60. A Memorial Visitation will be Sunday afternoon at 1:30 at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise
The City of Festus will Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is Saturday night along Festus Main Street. Festus Mayor Sam Richards says this is a fun event he always looks forward to. There will be a “show and shine” gathering in the afternoon around 2 o’clock in the Festus Public Library parking lot and the cruising begins at 6 o’clock. The Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission.
mymoinfo.com
Randy Charles Summers — Memorial Gathering 9/25/22 Noon until 2 P.M.
Randy Charles Summers of House Springs passed away Sunday, September 11th, he was 45 years old. A Memorial gathering for Randy Summers will be Sunday afternoon, September 25th from Noon until 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Clarence “Keith” Wideman — Service 9/19/22 2 P.M.
Clarence “Keith” Wideman of Festus passed away September 9th, he was 59 years old. A memorial gathering for Keith Wideman will be Monday (9/19) from Noon until the time of memorial service at 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial at-a-later date in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
RELATED PEOPLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri's Black Madonna Shrine Is a Labor of Love [PHOTOS]
In 1927, a Franciscan Missionary from Poland named Bronislaus Luszcz was sent to the foothills of the Ozarks to help build an infirmary. Called upon by John J. Glennon, Archbishop of St. Louis at the time, Luszcz and his fellow missionaries were tasked with turning an abandoned convenant into a place of care.
mymoinfo.com
It’s homecoming week for Festus R-6
(Festus) It’s homecoming week in the Festus School District and part of the celebration will be a parade on Friday afternoon followed by a chili supper before tonight’s football game at Tigers stadium. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says in addition to homecoming activities, they will also hold their...
thelickingnews.com
Providing a sense of calm
Licking Assembly of God Senior Pastor Paul Richardson is an integral part of the Licking Police Department as volunteer chaplain. Richardson took the more formal volunteer position after the departure of Darius Wentz, already having an established relationship with the LPD. Pastors in the Licking community consistently work with the police department providing faith-based Christian assistance when necessary, such as with the Ministerial Alliance.
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
mymoinfo.com
Votes Tallied for Director Spots During Wednesday’s Annual Meeting of Crawford Electric Co-op Members
(Bourbon) A record number of Crawford Electric Cooperative members voted in this year’s election of board of director positions, with the annual meeting held Wednesday at the co-op in Bourbon. In all, 2,417 members voted and according to a news release from Crawford Electric, the on-site meeting was the...
mymoinfo.com
The J98 Game Of The Week Pits Two Of The Area’s Best On A Night That Carries Some Weight Off The Field
(Hillsboro) The J98 Game of the Week features two powerhouse programs fighting to stay undefeated. The 3-0 North County Raiders head north to face the 3-0 Hillsboro Hawks for a 7:30 kickoff Friday night. North County running back Jobe Smith is popping off in his senior year. He broke the...
mymoinfo.com
New Jobs Coming to Madison County Mine in the Next Few Years
(Farmington) A nice crowd turned out Thursday at the Farmington Centene Center for a business and community luncheon hosted by the Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce. Mike Cochran spoke at the event. He’s the executive director of operations for Missouri Cobalt, the company that owns mining property in Madison County....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man charged in shooting death of House Springs man
Eric Q. Collins, 29, of Arnold has been charged in the shooting death of a 46-year-old House Springs man at a mobile home community north of House Springs and east of Byrnes Mill, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced. Collins allegedly shot and killed Michael Gray on Tuesday night, Sept....
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
myleaderpaper.com
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
Comments / 0