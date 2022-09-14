ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Georgia State
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Youngstown State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online via WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fubo.tv. Last week, we saw the Cats walk into...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Youngstown State

Spirits among the Big Blue Nation are as high as they ‘ve ever been when it comes to the Kentucky Wildcats football team. After a huge win over the Florida Gators this past Saturday, the focus now shifts to their next opponent in Youngstown State. Although they are an...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari appears to visit 3 of the top players in 2023

John Calipari is working on putting together a monster 2023 recruiting class, and it looks like he is visiting some of the top players in the country. On Friday, Calipari took to Twitter to announce that he is in Philadelphia watching former Kentucky Wildcats star Tyrese Maxey work out. It...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Joe Tipton
Person
Ace Bailey
aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky recaps historic win over Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a monumental win over the Florida Gators, putting Mark Stoops atop the program’s all-time wins list at 61. On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Aaron Gerson and Vinny Hardy, the guys welcomed Jalen Whitlow back to the show to discuss the historic win in The Swamp.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Youngstown State

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats will welcome the Youngstown State Penguins into Kroger Field this Saturday, Sept. 17, as both teams look to begin the 2022 season 3-0. The Cats are coming off a big win against then-No. 12 Florida in The Swamp, and will look to stay in flow against a hard-nosed FCS ...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Auburn Tigers#Img Academy#Wildcats#Mceachern High School#Tennessee Volunteers#Missouri Tigers#Indiana Hoosiers
aseaofblue.com

Friday Headlines: Craft Family Donation Edition

With the Youngstown State game on the horizon for Saturday afternoon, some other big news broke for the Kentucky Wildcat football program Thursday in a major donation given to help kick-start the Nutter Field House renovations. The news was announced by Mitch Barnhart at a UK Athletics committee meeting, that...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Bluegrass Banter Episode 1: Cats win in Gainesville and TJ Walker joins the show

We are excited to announce another weekly podcast to our A Sea of Blue. Hosted by Dylan Ballard and myself, we bring you Bluegrass Banter. Each week, we will be joined by guests from current media members, players/former players, and people around Kentucky Wildcats athletics to talk shop and the current happenings around each program.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
kentuckytoday.com

Interim campus minister at Kentucky State full of ‘spirit and heart’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) — Xavier McFalls went to Howard Payne University to play football, but not only found faith in Christ there, but a life calling into ministry. McFalls began serving as interim Baptist Campus Minister at Kentucky State University on Sept. 1, but his work with college students dates to his football-playing days.
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy