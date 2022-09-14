Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
Family celebrates Mark Stoops' ascent to top of Kentucky wins list
It could not have played out more perfectly for Mark Stoops. On Sept. 10 in Gainesville, his Kentucky team took down SEC rival Florida to push Stoops past Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest coach in Kentucky history. One week later, the stars aligned for the celebration as...
J.J.Weaver's Injury Not Believed to Be Season-Ending, Stoops Says
Another week, another injury to a vital Kentucky player. Starting outside linebacker J.J. Weaver left Saturday's game against Youngstown State during the Penguins opening drive. After hitting the turf, Weaver was eventually helped off the field and taken back to the locker room, ...
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Youngstown State game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online via WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fubo.tv. Last week, we saw the Cats walk into...
aseaofblue.com
Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Youngstown State
Spirits among the Big Blue Nation are as high as they ‘ve ever been when it comes to the Kentucky Wildcats football team. After a huge win over the Florida Gators this past Saturday, the focus now shifts to their next opponent in Youngstown State. Although they are an...
Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players
Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga. On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on ...
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari appears to visit 3 of the top players in 2023
John Calipari is working on putting together a monster 2023 recruiting class, and it looks like he is visiting some of the top players in the country. On Friday, Calipari took to Twitter to announce that he is in Philadelphia watching former Kentucky Wildcats star Tyrese Maxey work out. It...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky recaps historic win over Florida
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a monumental win over the Florida Gators, putting Mark Stoops atop the program’s all-time wins list at 61. On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Aaron Gerson and Vinny Hardy, the guys welcomed Jalen Whitlow back to the show to discuss the historic win in The Swamp.
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ shutout win over Penguins
The Kentucky Wildcats entered Saturday’s game against Youngstown State with a perfect record and heavy 30-point favorites. The ultimate goal for UK in game three of the season was to stay healthy and ideally sharpen up on both sides of the ball, maybe more so offensively. After one quarter...
aseaofblue.com
UK HealthCare job program for football players under investigation
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to be getting Chris Rodriguez back in a couple of weeks when the Cats make the trip to face the Ole Miss Rebels. However, we now know why Rodriguez continues to be out and why Jordan Wright missed the season opener. In documents released by...
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Youngstown State
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats will welcome the Youngstown State Penguins into Kroger Field this Saturday, Sept. 17, as both teams look to begin the 2022 season 3-0. The Cats are coming off a big win against then-No. 12 Florida in The Swamp, and will look to stay in flow against a hard-nosed FCS ...
aseaofblue.com
Friday Headlines: Craft Family Donation Edition
With the Youngstown State game on the horizon for Saturday afternoon, some other big news broke for the Kentucky Wildcat football program Thursday in a major donation given to help kick-start the Nutter Field House renovations. The news was announced by Mitch Barnhart at a UK Athletics committee meeting, that...
aseaofblue.com
Bluegrass Banter Episode 1: Cats win in Gainesville and TJ Walker joins the show
We are excited to announce another weekly podcast to our A Sea of Blue. Hosted by Dylan Ballard and myself, we bring you Bluegrass Banter. Each week, we will be joined by guests from current media members, players/former players, and people around Kentucky Wildcats athletics to talk shop and the current happenings around each program.
foxlexington.com
‘He’s all legs’: Reece Potter’s height a luxury for Lexington Catholic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Height on a basketball court is a luxury. “Being able to dunk everything possible, being able to give them a reason to keep coming back,” Reece Potter said. Most big men end up having a growth spurt at some point. Lexington Catholic senior...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
kentuckytoday.com
Interim campus minister at Kentucky State full of ‘spirit and heart’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) — Xavier McFalls went to Howard Payne University to play football, but not only found faith in Christ there, but a life calling into ministry. McFalls began serving as interim Baptist Campus Minister at Kentucky State University on Sept. 1, but his work with college students dates to his football-playing days.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
