Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
ZDNet
Need a laptop? The Dell Latitude 5491 can be yours for only $219
Laptops can run in the thousands for a top-end model, but what about if you're looking for one for smaller tasks and regular ole internet surfing? The Dell 5491 14-inch laptop can help you complete these tasks, and you can pick it up for only $239, saving you over 60%.
Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
laptopmag.com
HP Victus 15 (2022) review — is this cheap gaming laptop actually good?
The HP Victus 15 is a budget-friendly laptop that targets casual gamers who don’t demand the latest and the greatest specs, but this HP rig faces stiff competition. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Put your snobbiness away for the HP Victus 15....
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them
As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It
Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22: Which one should you get?
The iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 is a face-off that continues to fan the flames of the great iOS vs. Android debate. You’re likely looking for a deciding factor — that sparkling selling point — that helps you choose one over the other. Forget all the noise...
The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more. They're perfect back to school devices
Digital Trends
2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens
There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
laptopmag.com
Google's excellent Pixel Buds Pro return to record low price of $175
Google's Pixel Buds Pro return to their record low price as summer comes to an end. If you're shopping around AirPods Pro alternatives, the Pixel Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds to buy. Right now, Amazon offers the GooglePixel Buds Pro for $174.99 (opens in new tab). Normally, they...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNET
Score a Free iPhone 14 or Half Price Apple Watch Series 8 While Verizon's Preorder Deals Last
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hit store shelves tomorrow, meaning today is your last opportunity to score a great iPhone 14 preorder deal. The same goes for the all-new Apple Watch Series 8. Verizon is offering some of the most compelling deals at this early stage, with as...
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro battery life results are in — and we're not impressed
Battery life results for the iPhone 14 Pro are in! "How long can this phone last on a charge?" is one of the most popular questions consumers ask before shelling out hundreds on a new smartphone. Now that we've got the runtime for the iPhone 14 Pro, you can make...
IGN
Dell Deal Alert: 10% Off Alienware AW2521HFL 25" 1080p 240Hz G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor and Bonus $100 Gift Card
Today, Dell is offering triple savings on its popular Alienware AW2521HFL 25" gaming monitor. The MSRP is $524.99, but there's a $175 instant discount that drops the price to $349.99. Use Dell coupon code "Monitor10" take take another 10% off, bringing it down to $314.99. Finally, Dell is throwing in a $100 promo gift card with the purchase. Once you receive the gift card, you can use it on anything at Dell.com, but it does carry a 90-day expiration date.
