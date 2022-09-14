Read full article on original website
The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center re-launches ‘Maine Policy Matters’ podcast
The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine re-launched their podcast “Maine Policy Matters” on Sept. 6. This season of Maine Policy Matters will feature essays, research and interviews on timely topics relevant to Maine to make public policy information more accessible to policymakers; government, business and nonprofit leaders; and the general public.
MBS’ Percival Carter, Welcomer awarded $292K Small Business Administration grant for BARD program
MBS’ Percival Carter, Welcomer awarded $292K Small Business Administration grant for BARD program. The Business, Agriculture, and Rural Development (BARD) technical assistance training program in the Maine Business School at the University of Maine has received a $292,000 award from the Small Business Administration. The BARD program was founded...
Libby Lecture to focus on sustainable forest and climate solutions
Peter Ellis will present the University of Maine’s fourth annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Buchanan Alumni House. Ellis’ talk, “Smarter logging for good: Sustainable, low-impact forestry as a natural climate solution,” will discuss the role of forest management in achieving global environmental, economic and social goals. He will also elaborate on how the forest sector can help meet more local climate change policy objectives.
UMaine alum, Broadway star brings ‘Broadway Rocks’ to Collins Center
Broadway star and University of Maine alum Merritt David Janes is returning to his alma mater to present the show “Broadway Rocks” at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 for the Collins Center for the Arts Gala. Janes co-created the show with his classmates while studying at UMaine. After graduating...
