Stockbridge, GA

CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
BET

Gunna Fest 2022 Announced For This Weekend

Gunna Fest 2022 is happening this weekend. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper revealed on Thursday (September 15) that the family-friendly event is scheduled to take place in South Fulton, Georgia on Saturday in commemoration of the city’s second annual “Gunna Day.”. The festival will reportedly include rides,...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater concert, Waka Flocka and Dem Franchise Boyz also performing

The Grammy award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur will hit the Amphitheatre stage tomorrow, but he won’t be doing it alone. The Stockbridge Amphitheater concert has a full ATL proud lineup, as it’ll also feature Waka Flocka Flame and Dem Franchise Boyz. I’m excited because I already know there will be tons of hits performed between the three acts!
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Brows, Lips & Beyond: Permanent Makeup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sheyla Perez, a permanent makeup artist & owner of the company “Brows, Lips & Beyond” shares how you can use permanent makeup to enhance your beauty. For more information, find Sheyla on Facebook at PMUARTIST75 & on Instagram at PMUARTIST75_. Sponsored By: Brows, Lips & Beyond.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend

Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
ATLANTA, GA
KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Game of the Week: Marietta vs. Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s nothing quite like high school homecoming, especially when there’s a parade winding through the streets. CBS 46′s Fred Kalil is at Northcut Stadium as Marietta hosts Walton in the Peachtree TV Game of the Week!. Marietta comes into the game at 1-3...
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre. The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia State installs university’s first black president

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dr. Brian Blake was invested as the president of Georgia State University today, making him the first Black president in school history. He is the eighth president overall. The ceremony was held at the school’s new convocation center near the school’s football stadium. Blake’s investiture was...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink

Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nonprofit looking for space to hold teen, senior programs in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Advocates in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood claim they’re being shut out of their community center. For months, Soisette Lumpkin said she’s been asking Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation for a community-benefit agreement to use the Thomasville Recreation Center near the dilapidated Forest Cove Apartments. As executive director of Friends of the Urban Food Forest, Lumpkin’s non-profit wants to offer tutoring for teens in the area.
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA

