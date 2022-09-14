Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
AccessAtlanta
T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater concert, Waka Flocka and Dem Franchise Boyz also performing
The Grammy award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur will hit the Amphitheatre stage tomorrow, but he won’t be doing it alone. The Stockbridge Amphitheater concert has a full ATL proud lineup, as it’ll also feature Waka Flocka Flame and Dem Franchise Boyz. I’m excited because I already know there will be tons of hits performed between the three acts!
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
CBS 46
Brows, Lips & Beyond: Permanent Makeup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sheyla Perez, a permanent makeup artist & owner of the company “Brows, Lips & Beyond” shares how you can use permanent makeup to enhance your beauty. For more information, find Sheyla on Facebook at PMUARTIST75 & on Instagram at PMUARTIST75_. Sponsored By: Brows, Lips & Beyond.
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
CBS 46
Game of the Week: Marietta vs. Walton
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s nothing quite like high school homecoming, especially when there’s a parade winding through the streets. CBS 46′s Fred Kalil is at Northcut Stadium as Marietta hosts Walton in the Peachtree TV Game of the Week!. Marietta comes into the game at 1-3...
Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling
A judge wiped out the $60 million the city of Atlanta was ordered to pay in a $100 million ruling after a cop's Tasering left Jerry Blasingame paralyzed. The post Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling appeared first on NewsOne.
CBS 46
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline. In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be...
CBS 46
Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre. The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.
CBS 46
Georgia State installs university’s first black president
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dr. Brian Blake was invested as the president of Georgia State University today, making him the first Black president in school history. He is the eighth president overall. The ceremony was held at the school’s new convocation center near the school’s football stadium. Blake’s investiture was...
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
CBS 46
Nonprofit looking for space to hold teen, senior programs in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Advocates in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood claim they’re being shut out of their community center. For months, Soisette Lumpkin said she’s been asking Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation for a community-benefit agreement to use the Thomasville Recreation Center near the dilapidated Forest Cove Apartments. As executive director of Friends of the Urban Food Forest, Lumpkin’s non-profit wants to offer tutoring for teens in the area.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
